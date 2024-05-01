Share on email (opens in new window)

At the 150th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, 20 horses will race past fancy hats and mint juleps for a chance to reach the Winner's Circle. Why it matters: This year's Derby follows a controversial one. Last year, five horses died at Churchill Downs, stirring concerns about animal welfare.

Churchill Downs has enhanced safety protocols, including the addition of StrideSAFE, a technology horses will wear to identify early warning signs of injury.

State of play: 14 races will take place throughout the day. The first post time is 10:30am ET and the main event is 6:57pm ET. View full schedule here.

Live coverage starts at 2:30pm on NBC, NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

USA Network and Peacock will have Kentucky Oaks coverage 1-6pm Friday.

The prize purse is a record $5 million. The winner takes home $3.1 million, with their jockey earning $310,000. The other four top finishers will also take home money.

Catch up quick: For the last eight years, the Derby has used a tiered point system in select races across the world to determine who runs in the Kentucky Derby.

Races throughout derby prep season designate points to the top five finishers in each race. The 20 horses with the most points are invited to Kentucky.

Only thoroughbreds who are 3 years old can race.

Zoom out: The Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes are the Triple Crown events.

Fun facts: This year's Derby features two Japan-born colts: T O Password and Forever Young.