Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios
At the 150th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, 20 horses will race past fancy hats and mint juleps for a chance to reach the Winner's Circle.
Why it matters: This year's Derby follows a controversial one.
State of play: 14 races will take place throughout the day. The first post time is 10:30am ET and the main event is 6:57pm ET. View full schedule here.
The prize purse is a record $5 million. The winner takes home $3.1 million, with their jockey earning $310,000. The other four top finishers will also take home money.
Catch up quick: For the last eight years, the Derby has used a tiered point system in select races across the world to determine who runs in the Kentucky Derby.
Zoom out: The Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes are the Triple Crown events.
Fun facts: This year's Derby features two Japan-born colts: T O Password and Forever Young.