Jayson Werth's racehorse is a Kentucky Derby darling

Dornoch runs the track at the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Will Dornoch break Philly's streak of rotten sports luck? Werth a shot. Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

For Philadelphians looking to potentially cash in on Saturday's Kentucky Derby, Dornoch could be Werth every dollar.

Why it matters: Former Phillies slugger Jayson Werth is part owner of Dornoch, a racehorse with a good chance of becoming this year's Churchill Downs champion.

Driving the news: Dornoch, ridden by jockey Luis Saez, is listed at 20-1 odds to win the 150th Kentucky Derby, the first leg of the coveted Triple Crown.

  • Dornoch — the brother of last year's Derby winner, Mage — is running out of the No. 1 post, which has produced eight Derby winners over the years but none since 1986, per the Centre Daily Times.

Catch up quick: Werth played 15 years in Major League Baseball, mostly with the Washington Nationals and Phillies.

  • He was an outfielder in his three years with the Phillies and helped the team win a World Series in 2008.

The intrigue: Werth grew up near a horse farm in Illinois and got the bug for horse racing after watching a televised race at a Florida country club, per the Inquirer.

  • Werth purchased Dornoch in 2022 with racehorse management group Oracle Bloodstock for $325,000, per the Courier-Journal.

What they're saying: Werth says his nerves playing baseball pale in comparison to entering the arena of horse racing.

  • "This sport makes me physically ill. From the beginning of the day, I'm just a wreck," he told the Inquirer.

Yes, but: Werth says it's also "like the biggest dopamine dump."

If you watch: Post time is Saturday at 6:57pm, with the race televised on NBC.

