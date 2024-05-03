Jayson Werth's racehorse is a Kentucky Derby darling

Share on email (opens in new window)

For Philadelphians looking to potentially cash in on Saturday's Kentucky Derby, Dornoch could be Werth every dollar. Why it matters: Former Phillies slugger Jayson Werth is part owner of Dornoch, a racehorse with a good chance of becoming this year's Churchill Downs champion.

Driving the news: Dornoch, ridden by jockey Luis Saez, is listed at 20-1 odds to win the 150th Kentucky Derby, the first leg of the coveted Triple Crown.

Dornoch — the brother of last year's Derby winner, Mage — is running out of the No. 1 post, which has produced eight Derby winners over the years but none since 1986, per the Centre Daily Times.

Catch up quick: Werth played 15 years in Major League Baseball, mostly with the Washington Nationals and Phillies.

He was an outfielder in his three years with the Phillies and helped the team win a World Series in 2008.

The intrigue: Werth grew up near a horse farm in Illinois and got the bug for horse racing after watching a televised race at a Florida country club, per the Inquirer.

Werth purchased Dornoch in 2022 with racehorse management group Oracle Bloodstock for $325,000, per the Courier-Journal.

At one point, Werth had part ownership in over two dozen horses.

What they're saying: Werth says his nerves playing baseball pale in comparison to entering the arena of horse racing.

"This sport makes me physically ill. From the beginning of the day, I'm just a wreck," he told the Inquirer.

Yes, but: Werth says it's also "like the biggest dopamine dump."

If you watch: Post time is Saturday at 6:57pm, with the race televised on NBC.