Jayson Werth's racehorse is a Kentucky Derby darling

For Philadelphians looking to potentially cash in on Saturday's Kentucky Derby, Dornoch could be Werth every dollar.
Why it matters: Former Phillies slugger Jayson Werth is part owner of Dornoch, a racehorse with a good chance of becoming this year's Churchill Downs champion.
Driving the news: Dornoch, ridden by jockey Luis Saez, is listed at 20-1 odds to win the 150th Kentucky Derby, the first leg of the coveted Triple Crown.
- Dornoch — the brother of last year's Derby winner, Mage — is running out of the No. 1 post, which has produced eight Derby winners over the years but none since 1986, per the Centre Daily Times.
Catch up quick: Werth played 15 years in Major League Baseball, mostly with the Washington Nationals and Phillies.
- He was an outfielder in his three years with the Phillies and helped the team win a World Series in 2008.
The intrigue: Werth grew up near a horse farm in Illinois and got the bug for horse racing after watching a televised race at a Florida country club, per the Inquirer.
- Werth purchased Dornoch in 2022 with racehorse management group Oracle Bloodstock for $325,000, per the Courier-Journal.
What they're saying: Werth says his nerves playing baseball pale in comparison to entering the arena of horse racing.
- "This sport makes me physically ill. From the beginning of the day, I'm just a wreck," he told the Inquirer.
Yes, but: Werth says it's also "like the biggest dopamine dump."
If you watch: Post time is Saturday at 6:57pm, with the race televised on NBC.