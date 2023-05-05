Deaths cast shadow over Derby
Five horses have died at Churchill Downs in the past week, mere days before the historic racetrack hosts the Kentucky Derby.
Why it matters: The deaths are a tragic reminder that even amid horse racing's recent and long-overdue reform, major issues remain regarding animal welfare.
Driving the news: Churchill Downs suspended trainer Saffie Joseph on Thursday after two of his horses — Chasing Artie and Parents Pride — collapsed and later died after races at the venue's spring meet earlier in the week. The venue also scratched Derby entrant Lord Miles, another horse saddled by Joseph.
- Derby entrant Wild on Ice was euthanized after suffering a catastrophic injury following a workout last Thursday, Take Charge Briana was euthanized after suffering a similar injury in a race on Tuesday and Code of Kings was euthanized after breaking his neck in a saddling paddock on Saturday.
- These deaths come just weeks after three other horses were euthanized following injuries at Keeneland's spring meet in nearby Lexington.
Between the lines: The cause of death for Joseph's horses remains unknown. But in this sport, there's always the question of whether doping played a role — particularly when Joseph received a 15-day suspension earlier this year for a positive drug test.
What they're saying: "It shatters me," Joseph told SI earlier this week. "The odds of that happening twice, it doesn't add up. Theories aren't going to help anything. We need facts."
- Before his suspension, Joseph scratched seven horses who were stabled alongside Chasing Artie and Parents Pride, "[in case] there is something going on over there like contamination."
- Churchill Downs vowed to "continue to press for answers" and said it was working with regulators to conduct investigations.
State of play: After years of widespread doping scandals and scores of mystifying deaths, Congress formed the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) in 2020 to bring regulation to the sport.
- HISA introduced safety rules last summer and recently implemented a new anti-doping and medication control program. Yet here we are, one day before horse racing's main event, reporting on more horses dying.
- Meanwhile, renowned trainer Bob Baffert is missing his second straight Derby as he serves a two-year suspension for positive drug tests. One of those came from 2021 Derby winner Medina Spirit, who died seven months later after a workout and whose Derby win was stripped.
The bottom line: The start of Triple Crown season should be cause for celebration. Instead, a rash of sudden deaths has led — yet again — to a referendum on the sport of kings.