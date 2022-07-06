Horse racing's new safety rules go into effect

American thoroughbred racing quietly changed forever this weekend.

Driving the news: The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority's new safety rules went into effect on Friday — the first phase of a two-part plan to create national standards for a scandal-ridden sport.

New safety rules include a six-use limit of the riding crop (whip) during races, four fewer than jockeys were permitted at this year's Preakness Stakes, per Maryland's old law.

Cattle prods and other devices used to desensitize horses to mask their pain are now prohibited, with first-time offenders facing a 10-year ban.

The backdrop: HISA — formed after Congress passed the bipartisan Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act in 2020 — comes amid a time of intense scrutiny for the U.S. horse racing industry.

California's Santa Anita Park made headlines in 2019 when 30 horses died there in a six-month span. That brought mainstream attention to fatality rates nationwide.

In 2020, 27 people were indicted in a widespread doping scheme in which horses were "force-fed all manner of illegal and experimental drugs" that allowed them to run unnaturally fast and mask pain.

Earlier this year, renowned trainer Bob Baffert received multiple suspensions after his 2021 Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, had his victory stripped due to a positive drug test.

Medina Spirit in May 2021, shortly after winning the Derby. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

State of play: HISA is the first national governing body for a sport that featured 33,667 races across 34 states last year — a scope far too large for state-by-state guidelines, HISA CEO Lisa Lazarus tells Axios.

"If I'm a jockey, I might be running one month in Louisiana, one in Florida, one in Kentucky. They have to constantly recalibrate the rules in each state, so we think uniformity is a game-changer," says Lazarus.

Yes, but: Not every state racing commission is on board. Texas and a few others have raised their opposition in federal court.

Looking ahead: The second phase of HISA's plan involves new anti-doping rules, which will be put in place in January. That will streamline drug testing and standardize punishment for offenders.

It took 11 months for Baffert to receive a suspension after Medina Spirit failed a post-race drug test after winning the Derby. Under HISA, it would have taken mere weeks.

Plus: If HISA had been in place then, Medina Spirit may not have even been in the Derby. Baffert, with four positive tests in the previous year, would have already been serving a lengthy suspension.

The big picture: Greyhound racing has all but disappeared, largely due to animal welfare concerns. Horse racing may not be facing that same threat of extinction, but make no mistake: change was needed.

Lazarus hopes federal intervention is the answer, and that HISA provides the oversight and regulations needed for horse racing to thrive in the 21st century.

"This sport involves an animal that can't speak for itself," says Lazarus. "If we want a social license to operate, we need to be able to convince the public that animal welfare is our primary concern."

The last word: "[This] gives the horse industry a future," fourth generation breeder and owner Arthur Hancock III told NYT. "We were a rogue nation. Now we are not."