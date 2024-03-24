We're no longer in the heyday of HIIT (high-intensity interval training). Low-impact and functional fitness workouts are all the rage for American adults now. Why it matters: As longevity becomes a primary health focus, more people are prioritizing workouts that help them in the long term by being easier on the body and improving strength and flexibility, Axios' Carly Mallenbaum reports.

Zoom in: In Chicago, Pilates ClassPass bookings increased nearly 60% last year compared with 2022, according to data shared with Axios.

The most popular Pilates class on ClassPass was Solidcore.

Yoga, barre, Pvolve and Stretch Lab are other low-impact workouts available here.

The big picture: The surge in interest in regimens like Pilates has to do with a workout mindset shift.