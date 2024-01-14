New Chicago workout trends to help you keep that New Year's resolution

If fitness goals are part of your New Year's resolutions, there are a few new-ish workout options to check out in Chicago.

Why it matters: The gym can feel intimidating this time of year, and many people don't know where to start, but these exercise options can help.

The big picture: Exercise is essential to good health and overall well-being, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults get 150 minutes of physical movement a week.

What's happening: Carrie and Moyo tried some of the latest workouts available in Chicago (and virtually) to help you find the best fit.

Pvolve

Equipment at a Pvolve class. Photo: Moyo Adeolu/Axios

This low-impact workout enterprise opened a studio in the West Loop a few years ago; it's one of only a few locations in the U.S.

Details: One session costs $30, and it's offering a New Year's special: two months of unlimited classes for $99.50 per month.

It also has streaming services.

How it works: The 45-minute classes focus on balance and precision, using resistance-style equipment available only at its studios or through a purchase from the company.

Pvolve's workouts are run by a clinical advisory team that includes medical doctors and physical therapists.

The intrigue: The name stands for "personal evolution," and Jennifer Aniston is the official spokesperson.

💭 Carrie's thought bubble: It's hard — and a good reminder that you don't have to be drenched in sweat to get a good workout.

The Gym Pod

Carrie lifting weights in her personal gym pod. Photo: Moyo Adeolu/Axios

Chicago was the first U.S. location for these private gyms, which opened last November in the West Loop and South Loop after a successful pop-up in Fulton Market.

How it works: Users on The Gym Pod app can rent 30-minute sessions in one of the private gyms equipped with a range of workout equipment. It costs $6-$10 per session.

State of play: This is a good option for people who don't want to fight for equipment at a crowded gym or who feel more comfortable just working out alone.

Plus, it's great for visitors in town or personal trainers who don't want to have clients at their home.

💭 Moyo's thought bubble: These private sessions offer a great alternative for those who feel hesitant about working out in public spaces or larger facilities.

AI personal trainer

A message from Carrie's ai personal trainer, Max. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

New trend alert: AI-powered workouts are helping people create at-home fitness plans built around their personal goals and schedules.

Details: There are a bunch of fitness apps with virtual trainers, but Carrie tried a free, one-week trial with PlanFit, which costs $79.99 a month for subscribers.

How it works: After you answer some questions about yourself and share your fitness goals and current activity level, a virtual "coach" will create exercises catered to what type of workout you're looking for, like cardio or leg strength.

💭 Carrie's thought bubble: For a person who prefers classes, this was not a great option, as I got bored.

Be smart: Looking for low-cost options? The Chicago Park District offers cheap fitness and nutrition classes, and the city has free workout programs for seniors.

The bottom line: Find a workout that's fun and brings you joy. Exercise shouldn't feel like a chore, but like a chance to focus on yourself and be part of a community.