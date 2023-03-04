50 mins ago - Things to Do
The most popular places to workout in Chicago
Looking to hit the gym or fitness center? Here's some info to get you started, courtesy of the Best of ClassPass Awards.
- The most-popular studio designations were based on a combination of user nominations and reservations on the ClassPass app, according to Mindbody.
- The most popular workouts were determined by ClassPass booking data.
Most popular workouts:
- Strength training
- Yoga
- Pilates
Popular studios:
- Studio Three fitness studios focus on yoga, cycling, strength training and more.
- There are locations in Lincoln Park, Fulton Market and River North.
Popular wellness businesses:
- Blueberry Moon Salon Spa is a boutique salon spa offering services for style and wellness.
- Mitazi Salon offers nail, waxing and airbrush, as well as tanning options.
- 7am Nail Care is a non-toxic nail salon.
Popular instructors:
- Erin Corcoran of Studio Lagree, which offers classes for its own Lagree Fitness Method.
- Laken Browning of Studio Three.
- Alyx Steltz of Ritual Hot Yoga, which offers fast-paced hot yoga. Prices vary depending on membership.
