Axios Finish Line: Readers' favorite workouts

We asked readers to send us their favorite exercises and tell us why they've found them effective.

Why it matters: Hundreds of Axios Finish Line readers answered our call — and we can all learn from their experiences with movement and fitness.

Here are a few of their tried-and-true exercises:

1) Harness the plank's power. Planks don't just hit your core, but engage your arms and legs as well. And they're easier on your back and hips than situps or crunches. Strengthening your core is key for your balance, fixing your posture and even protecting your knees.

Check out these tips on how to safely and effectively do high and low planks, via Healthline.

2) Do it underwater. Running, biking or doing aerobics in the water can be a great way to stay active, especially as you age, per the Mayo Clinic.

3) Stretch it out. Pilates and yoga are both low-impact workouts with numerous perks. Finish Line readers wrote that they turned to yoga or pilates after dealing with injuries from other forms of exercise like running or weightlifting, and saw improvement in their flexibility, balance, overall strength and more.

4) Have fun. Some have been enjoying pickleball — which has been dubbed "the fastest-growing sport in America." It's a great way to get a workout in with friends.

5) Go on an adventure. Many are running, walking and biking to sweat. Finish Line reader Jim R. from Economy, Pennsylvania, put it best: "You don't quit biking because you get old. You get old because you quit biking!"

The bottom line: Stay active — no matter how you choose to do it. And if you've got more favorite workouts you'd like us to feature, email us at [email protected].