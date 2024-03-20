Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Most of Illinois' primary election results are in, as of Wednesday morning. The big picture: Nearly all incumbents walked away winners, but there were a few surprises and some races not yet called.

Zoom in: Chicago's turnout was very low — roughly 20%, which is almost half of 2020 (38%) and far worse than 2016 (54%), according to Chicago Board of Elections data on Tuesday.

Here's what we know so far, per AP projections:

Presidential preference

Data: Associated Press; Table: Axios Visuals

As expected, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump won their respective primaries — mirroring similar results across the country as the two head to the first presidential rematch since 1956.

Zoom out: Palestinian and Muslim community groups had called on Illinois Democrats to protest the Biden administration's handling of the Israel-Hamas war by writing in "Gaza" on the presidential ticket. It's unclear how many protested, as the Illinois Board of Elections doesn't count unregistered write-in candidates.

Data: Associated Press; Table: Axios Visuals

Data: Associated Press; Table: Axios Visuals

Not yet called and won't be for days after the Chicago Board of Elections announced they wouldn't even start counting Vote by Mail ballots until Friday.

Former Judge Eileen O'Neill Burke and University of Chicago lecturer Clayton Harris III are locked in a battle that is separated by about 8,000 votes, with about 100,000 mail-in ballots still outstanding.

Go deeper

Not yet called. The ballot measure aimed at increasing high-end real estate transfer taxes to raise money for homeless services remains too close to call, with the "no" votes leading by roughly 23,000, as of late Tuesday.

Go deeper

U.S. House

Incumbent Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García won handily over Chicago Ald. Raymond Lopez in Illinois' 4th District, a race that was expected to signal where voters stand on immigration reform.

Lopez, one of City Council's more conservative members, called García's policies too far left, but most voters apparently didn't think that was the case.

Most of the Illinois congressional delegation advanced in their respective primaries, including Democratic Rep. Danny Davis (7th). Former gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey conceded to Rep. Mike Bost in the GOP primary for the 12th Congressional District.

Go deeper

Illinois Senate

20th District (D): Progressive Graciela Guzmán upset incumbent Natalie Toro in the Logan Square area.

Guzmán was helped by a late campaign visit from U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Illinois Supreme Court

Incumbent Joy Cunningham will return to the bench after defeating challenger Jesse Reyes.

Cook County Circuit Court Clerk (D)

Challenger Mariyana Spyropoulos upset incumbent Iris Martinez in the Democratic primary for the second-largest court system in the nation.

Spyropoulos, a longtime Metropolitan Water Reclamation District commissioner, had scored the endorsement of Cook County Democratic Party head and Board president Toni Preckwinkle.

Cook County Board of Review

Larry Rogers, Jr. retains his seat on the board that reviews property tax appeals.