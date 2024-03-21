Cook County state's attorney race results could take days

The Democratic primary for Cook County state's attorney is still up in the air. The big picture: The Chicago Board of Elections announced Wednesday night that both candidates have requested to "review the processing and counting of Vote By Mail ballots received on Election Day and through the counting period through April 2."

What's next: Because of the request, the board will take Thursday to start processing Vote by Mail ballots, but will not start counting them until Friday.

They say they will not update any vote totals until Friday evening.

Data: Associated Press; Table: Axios Visuals

By the numbers: Former Judge Eileen O'Neill Burke's lead over Clayton Harris III is under 8,808 votes, as of Wednesday night.

The change in total votes comes from nine Chicago precincts that had trouble reporting results on election night. Eleven other precincts have yet to be added.

There are more than 100,088 ballots unreturned as of election day, per the board.

Vote By Mail ballots will be counted as long as they were postmarked by March 19.

Yes, but: Republican or nonpartisan ballots are expected to account for some of that total.