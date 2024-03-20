Share on email (opens in new window)

President Biden talks with Rep. Danny Davis (D-Ill.) after delivering the 2023 State of the Union address in Washington. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin-Pool/Getty Images

U.S. Rep. Danny Davis fought off formidable challengers to win the Democratic primary for Illinois' 7th Congressional District, AP projects. The big picture: The incumbent will now set his sights on securing his seat in November's general election. The 7th District has been under Democratic control since 1949.

By the numbers: When the race was called Tuesday night, Davis held a commanding lead (52%) over Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin (21%) and Kina Collins (19%).

Context: Davis is running for his 15th term in the district that represents Chicago's West Side, some western suburbs and parts of downtown.

The 82-year-old secured the endorsement of Gov. JB Pritzker and a slew of Illinois Democrats, including Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

What they're saying: "Don't ever write off the senior citizen," Davis said in his acceptance speech Tuesday night.

Data: Associated Press; Table: Axios Visuals

Flashback: In 2022, Davis barely escaped the Democratic primary, defeating Collins with just 52%, which was about 4,000 votes.

This year, Conyears-Ervin initially said she'd run only if Davis retired, but she changed course and jumped in after the incumbent decided to give it another go.

State of play: Davis, first elected in 1996, is the longest-serving Illinois representative in the U.S. House. He serves on the House Ways and Means Committee.

What's next: Davis will square off against Republican newcomer Chad Koppie in the general election.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Check back for details.