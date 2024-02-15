Illinois primary election voter guide: Key dates and more
Early voting in Chicago starts Thursday.
The big picture: There are several key dates coming up before the March 19 primaries in Illinois.
Register to vote: In Illinois, you can register online through March 3, but if you want to do it by mail, it has to be postmarked by Feb. 21.
Yes, but: Illinois has several ways to register to vote after the deadline, including at the polling place on the day of election.
Sample ballots: There were some issues with proofreading and a delay due to a court hearing, but sample ballots are available, starting Thursday.
Early voting: Some counties began early voting on Feb. 8, but the Chicago supersite downtown opens today. Sites in suburban Cook County won't open until Feb. 21.
- More early voting polling places will open around the state two weeks prior to the primary. Find a location here.
Mail-in ballots: There are several ways to submit mail-in ballots, but you must apply to receive a ballot by March 14, and your ballot must be returned or postmarked by the day of the election.
- Right now, there are only two locations (downtown) but boxes will be accepting ballots in every ward starting March 4.
Election workers: Want to get paid to take part in the democratic process? The Chicago Board of Elections needs election judges and poll workers.
Editor's note: This guide will be updated with relevant information and stories ahead of the election.
