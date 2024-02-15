Illinois primary election voter guide: Key dates and more

Early voting in Chicago starts Thursday.

The big picture: There are several key dates coming up before the March 19 primaries in Illinois.

Register to vote: In Illinois, you can register online through March 3, but if you want to do it by mail, it has to be postmarked by Feb. 21.

Yes, but: Illinois has several ways to register to vote after the deadline, including at the polling place on the day of election.

Sample ballots: There were some issues with proofreading and a delay due to a court hearing, but sample ballots are available, starting Thursday.

Early voting: Some counties began early voting on Feb. 8, but the Chicago supersite downtown opens today. Sites in suburban Cook County won't open until Feb. 21.

More early voting polling places will open around the state two weeks prior to the primary. Find a location here.

Mail-in ballots: There are several ways to submit mail-in ballots, but you must apply to receive a ballot by March 14, and your ballot must be returned or postmarked by the day of the election.

Right now, there are only two locations (downtown) but boxes will be accepting ballots in every ward starting March 4.

Election workers: Want to get paid to take part in the democratic process? The Chicago Board of Elections needs election judges and poll workers.

More election coverage

Editor's note: This guide will be updated with relevant information and stories ahead of the election.