Lollapalooza 2024 lineup features SZA, The Killers, Tyler, the Creator
SZA, Blink-182, Tyler, the Creator and The Killers are among the performers set to headline this year's Lollapalooza.
Why it matters: The Chicago music festival attracts about 400,000 people each year, contributing a major boost to the city's economy.
By the numbers: Lollapalooza generated roughly $422 million for the local economy last year, per a study commissioned by Lollapalooza promoter C3 Presents, Crain's reported.
State of play: The festival on Tuesday announced its lineup for the Aug. 1-4 event in Grant Park, which also includes Skrillex, Hozier and K-pop band Stray Kids.
- There are eight stages and more than 170 bands scheduled to play.
Zoom in: No big Chicago names are on the headliner stage, but the Chicago Philharmonic is slated to perform with Icelandic singer Laufey.
- If the large music festival isn't your scene, bands also play at local venues such as The Metro, Schuba's, The Vic and others.
What's next: Presale tickets go on sale Thursday at 10am, and prices go up after 12pm.
