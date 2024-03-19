Share on email (opens in new window)

SZA is one of this years headliners at Lollapalooza. Here she performs last Feb. at the United Center. Photo: Armando L. Sanchez via Getty Images

SZA, Blink-182, Tyler, the Creator and The Killers are among the performers set to headline this year's Lollapalooza. Why it matters: The Chicago music festival attracts about 400,000 people each year, contributing a major boost to the city's economy.

By the numbers: Lollapalooza generated roughly $422 million for the local economy last year, per a study commissioned by Lollapalooza promoter C3 Presents, Crain's reported.

State of play: The festival on Tuesday announced its lineup for the Aug. 1-4 event in Grant Park, which also includes Skrillex, Hozier and K-pop band Stray Kids.

There are eight stages and more than 170 bands scheduled to play.

Zoom in: No big Chicago names are on the headliner stage, but the Chicago Philharmonic is slated to perform with Icelandic singer Laufey.

If the large music festival isn't your scene, bands also play at local venues such as The Metro, Schuba's, The Vic and others.

What's next: Presale tickets go on sale Thursday at 10am, and prices go up after 12pm.