Lollapalooza 2024 lineup features SZA, The Killers, Tyler, the Creator

SZA performing with her arm in the air holding a microphone.

SZA is one of this years headliners at Lollapalooza. Here she performs last Feb. at the United Center. Photo: Armando L. Sanchez via Getty Images

SZA, Blink-182, Tyler, the Creator and The Killers are among the performers set to headline this year's Lollapalooza.

Why it matters: The Chicago music festival attracts about 400,000 people each year, contributing a major boost to the city's economy.

By the numbers: Lollapalooza generated roughly $422 million for the local economy last year, per a study commissioned by Lollapalooza promoter C3 Presents, Crain's reported.

State of play: The festival on Tuesday announced its lineup for the Aug. 1-4 event in Grant Park, which also includes Skrillex, Hozier and K-pop band Stray Kids.

  • There are eight stages and more than 170 bands scheduled to play.

Zoom in: No big Chicago names are on the headliner stage, but the Chicago Philharmonic is slated to perform with Icelandic singer Laufey.

  • If the large music festival isn't your scene, bands also play at local venues such as The Metro, Schuba's, The Vic and others.

What's next: Presale tickets go on sale Thursday at 10am, and prices go up after 12pm.

