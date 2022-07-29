Lollapalooza kicked off last night in Grant Park with headliner Metallica.

Why it matters: The annual downtown festival attracts more than 350,000 music lovers and their tourism dollars, but this is the final year of Lolla's contract with the Park District.

Context: Organizer C3 Presents signed a 10-year contract extension in 2012.

This year, the Park District quietly extended the contract with no say from alderpeople or the public. It's not clear if the Park District board approved the extension.

City stakeholders recognize the economic impact of the festival, but they also field annual complaints about noise, trash and traffic.

By the numbers: Despite the concerns, Lolla has proven to be an economic engine that brings tourism dollars back to a pandemic-stricken downtown.

The festival had a $305 million economic impact on the city last year, according to a study.

Since 2012, Lolla organizers have paid an assortment of city taxes, thanks in part to investigations of their previous tax-exempt status.

And C3 Presents has donated $2.2 million to local arts education programs.

What they're saying: "Lollapalooza is one of the biggest events of the year for the Loop, attracting over 100,000 people per day into the central business district and creating a palpable energy of music, entertainment and millions of dollars in economic impact," Kiana DiStasi, CMO of Chicago Loop Alliance, tells Axios.

The other side: The private festival takes place in a public park. So the community has a vested interest in how it operates.

"Why do we keep renting out our public lands for private profit?" writes Axios reader and activist Thom Clark.

"Do taxpayers or users of anything downtown really see the money that the promoters claim?"

What's next: All indications point to C3 and the city negotiating another long-term contract to keep Lollapalooza in Grant Park. But it remains unclear if the public will have a say in the decision.