Lake Michigan ice cover at record low

Ice along the shoreline of Lake Michigan near downtown in 2021. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

February has been unusually dry in the Chicago area. The big picture: Beyond almost record-breaking warm temperatures, downtown Chicago has seen little to no snow this month, and ice cover on Lake Michigan has reached a record low for this time of year.

Why it matters: Declining lake ice can reduce water levels, which can limit lake effect snow and harm ecosystems.

Context: The Great Lakes — the planet's largest freshwater system — are warming, causing wild fluctuations in lake water levels. They supply drinking water for over 30 million people, including Chicago residents.

According to a new Climate Center study, the Great Lakes region has experienced some of the largest increases in both winter average temperatures and extremely warm winter days since 1970.

Studies have shown that warmer winter air strongly increases the likelihood of ice loss on the Great Lakes.

Data: NOAA; Graphic: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios

Zoom out: The absence of ice this winter coincides with record warm temperatures and a "lost winter" that residents of the Great Lakes states and Midwest have experienced, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.

According to NOAA, Lakes Erie and Ontario have lake ice that is tied with historic lows, while Lakes Superior, Michigan and Huron (typically some of the coldest) are at record-low levels of ice.

The below-average snow and ice and unusually mild conditions are probably tied to climate change and a more transient El Niño climate pattern.

This is also wreaking havoc on recreational industries reliant on winter weather.

What we're watching: If this warm and dry trend continues, we could have the warmest winter on record. (Meteorological winter ends at the end of February.)