"Lost winter": Great Lakes ice cover sets record-low for mid-February

Data: NOAA; Graphic: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios

Great Lakes ice cover is at a record low for mid-February, after starting out the same way early in the season.

The big picture: The absence of ice this winter coincides with record warm temperatures and a "lost winter" that residents of the Great Lakes states and Midwest have experienced.

According to NOAA, Lakes Erie and Ontario have lake ice that is tied with historic lows, while Lakes Superior, Michigan and Huron (typically some of the coldest), are at record-low levels of ice.

The below average snow and ice and unusually mild conditions are likely tied to climate change and a more transient El Niño climate pattern.

Of note: Portions of the Great Lakes states are on their way to having their warmest winter seasons on record (meteorological winter ends at the end of February).

