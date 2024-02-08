1 hour ago - Things to Do

Chicago weekend events: "Dancing With the Stars," Black Restaurant Week and more

A shot of the judges from the TV show "Dancing With The Stars"

"Dancing With the Stars." Photo: Disney/Eric McCandless

This weekend in Chicago, see pro dancers perform live, watch iconic plays at discounted prices or taste food from Black-owned eateries.

🪩 1. "Dancing With the Stars Live"

See the dancers from TV's hit ballroom competition show perform live.

What's happening: "Dancing With the Stars Live" is coming to town for two shows this Saturday.

The intrigue: Charity Lawson of "The Bachelor" franchise will boogie alongside professional dancers from "DWTS" including Emma Slater (host), Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov.

  • Lawson finished fourth in the competition's finale that aired in December.

When: 4pm and 8pm Saturday

Location: Rosemont Theatre

Tickets start at $47.50.

🎭 2. Chicago Theatre Week

  • Choose from over 100 plays to watch at theaters across the city for the next 10 days. The main attraction: affordable prices. Tickets range from $10–$30.
  • Dates: Thursday through Feb. 18

🍽️ 3. Chicago Black Restaurant Week

  • Each day is themed throughout the two-week affair that supports Black-owned eateries starting with Super Bowl Sunday.
  • Dates: Sunday through Feb. 25

🎵4. Ladies R&B Kickback

  • R&B royalty including Ginuwine, Dru Hill, Lloyd, Bobby V and Pleasure P team up for a Valentine's Day-themed concert at the Chicago Theatre. Tickets start at $185.
  • When: 8pm Saturday

🚢 4. Galentine's Day Cruise

⚜️ 5. Back to Bourbon Street

  • Feel like you're in the French Quarter at this Mardi Gras pop-up cafe at Time Out Market with a live brass band and Cajun cuisine. Free.
  • When: 11am Friday–10pm Sunday

🐲 6. Global Connections Lunar New Year

