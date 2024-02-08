1 hour ago - Things to Do
Chicago weekend events: "Dancing With the Stars," Black Restaurant Week and more
This weekend in Chicago, see pro dancers perform live, watch iconic plays at discounted prices or taste food from Black-owned eateries.
🪩 1. "Dancing With the Stars Live"
See the dancers from TV's hit ballroom competition show perform live.
What's happening: "Dancing With the Stars Live" is coming to town for two shows this Saturday.
The intrigue: Charity Lawson of "The Bachelor" franchise will boogie alongside professional dancers from "DWTS" including Emma Slater (host), Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov.
- Lawson finished fourth in the competition's finale that aired in December.
When: 4pm and 8pm Saturday
Location: Rosemont Theatre
🎭 2. Chicago Theatre Week
- Choose from over 100 plays to watch at theaters across the city for the next 10 days. The main attraction: affordable prices. Tickets range from $10–$30.
- Dates: Thursday through Feb. 18
🍽️ 3. Chicago Black Restaurant Week
- Each day is themed throughout the two-week affair that supports Black-owned eateries starting with Super Bowl Sunday.
- Dates: Sunday through Feb. 25
🎵4. Ladies R&B Kickback
- R&B royalty including Ginuwine, Dru Hill, Lloyd, Bobby V and Pleasure P team up for a Valentine's Day-themed concert at the Chicago Theatre. Tickets start at $185.
- When: 8pm Saturday
🚢 4. Galentine's Day Cruise
- Sip on bottomless mimosas with friends while seeing the city's most beautiful architecture. Boarding begins at 11am Sunday. Tickets start at $110.
- Address: 455 N. Cityfront Plaza Drive
- Go deeper: More ways to celebrate Valentine's Day in Chicago
⚜️ 5. Back to Bourbon Street
- Feel like you're in the French Quarter at this Mardi Gras pop-up cafe at Time Out Market with a live brass band and Cajun cuisine. Free.
- When: 11am Friday–10pm Sunday
🐲 6. Global Connections Lunar New Year
- Ring in the Year of the Dragon from 1–5pm Saturday at Navy Pier in the Aon Grand Ballroom. The event will include local performers, artists, dancers and food vendors. Free.
- Go deeper: Four more Lunar New Year celebrations
