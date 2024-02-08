Share on email (opens in new window)

"Dancing With the Stars." Photo: Disney/Eric McCandless

This weekend in Chicago, see pro dancers perform live, watch iconic plays at discounted prices or taste food from Black-owned eateries.

🪩 1. "Dancing With the Stars Live"

See the dancers from TV's hit ballroom competition show perform live.

What's happening: "Dancing With the Stars Live" is coming to town for two shows this Saturday.

The intrigue: Charity Lawson of "The Bachelor" franchise will boogie alongside professional dancers from "DWTS" including Emma Slater (host), Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov.

Lawson finished fourth in the competition's finale that aired in December.

When: 4pm and 8pm Saturday

Location: Rosemont Theatre

Tickets start at $47.50.

Choose from over 100 plays to watch at theaters across the city for the next 10 days. The main attraction: affordable prices. Tickets range from $10–$30.

Dates: Thursday through Feb. 18

Each day is themed throughout the two-week affair that supports Black-owned eateries starting with Super Bowl Sunday.

Dates: Sunday through Feb. 25

🎵4. Ladies R&B Kickback

R&B royalty including Ginuwine, Dru Hill, Lloyd, Bobby V and Pleasure P team up for a Valentine's Day-themed concert at the Chicago Theatre. Tickets start at $185.

When: 8pm Saturday

Feel like you're in the French Quarter at this Mardi Gras pop-up cafe at Time Out Market with a live brass band and Cajun cuisine. Free.

When: 11am Friday–10pm Sunday