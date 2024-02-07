5 ways to celebrate Lunar New Year in Chicago

Dragon dancers in Chinatown during the Lunar New Year parade. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Saturday will ring in the year of the Wood Dragon, an exciting year for those generally born after January in the years of 1964, 1976 and other integers of 12 from there.

Why it matters: Expect plenty of excitement over the next weeks as Chicago celebrates the Lunar New Year with multiple festivities.

🎵 Feb. 8: The Lunar New Year Celebration at the Field Museum features a lion dance, throat singing, Mongolian folk music, yo-yo tricks, Chinese and Korean dance performances and more. 11:30am to 12:30pm. Ticket included with admission.

🥟 Feb. 9-11: Gangnam Market, a recently opened Asian American market and food court in River West, is celebrating Lunar New Year with free food and drink samples Friday through Sunday, 9am to 7pm.

Shoppers who spend more than $10 get a lucky red envelope — with one holding a $500 gift card

Traditional lion dancers perform at 1pm on Friday and Saturday.

🎉 Feb. 10: The Global Connections: Lunar New Year celebration at Navy Pier's Aon Grand Ballroom will feature Asian food vendors as well as presentations by local artists, dancers and musicians. Free, 1-5pm.

🥁 Feb. 17: The Argyle Lunar New Year Parade and celebration runs near Argyle and Broadway, including displays, performances and activities presented by more than 20 local organizations in the Uptown area. 10am-4pm.

🎊 Feb. 18: The two-hour Lunar New Year Parade in Chinatown features lion dancers, dragon dancers, marching bands, politicians and colorful floats. The parade steps off at 1pm at 24th Street and Wentworth Avenue.