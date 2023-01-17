This week brings the Lunar New Year, when noodles, among other lucky foods, get special attention.

So we're dishing up our favorite Asian noodles in the area.

Justin's pick: If a restaurant has dan dan noodles, get out of the way, because I might run you over to order it!

For today, I chose the Chef's Special Cocktail Bar in Bucktown.

The thick egg noodles are slathered in a sesame paste and topped with ground pork, peanuts and, of course, Sichuan peppercorns ($15.50).

Jajangmyeon from Twin Dragon. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Monica's pick: The jajangmyeon or black bean noodles from Twin Dragon in Niles, which specializes in Korean-style Chinese food.

I love these springy noodles bathed in a savory sauce made from soybeans, pork and vegetables ($10.95).

For extra zing I stir in fermented bean paste and vinegar, and munch kimchi, sweet pickle and white onion between noodle slurps.

Your great recommendations for the best Asian noodles in town:

Mario G. agrees with Justin: "The best dan dan noodles I've ever had come from Chef's Special."

Theresa M.: "Szechuan JMC on Cermak has a delicious dan dan mien. DaMao Jia on Halsted has a unique Szechuan street food dish called Chengdu hot and sour fern root noodles — so yummy!"

Halle M.: "The cold noodles from West Town gem Lao Peng You are so savory and delicious!"

Chris L.: "My favorite noodle dish is the seafood jjampong noodle soup at Shang Noodle in the South Loop. Full of seafood and the broth has a nice kick. $19.00 but I usually get 2 meals out of it, so it is very cost effective."

Mark R.: "Shang Noodle in Evanston. The cha jang mein black bean sauce is awesome."