How to celebrate Valentine's and Galentine's Day in Chicago

Whether you love it or hate it, there are plenty of events to keep your heart aflutter this Valentine's Day, either with your true love, your best buds or your real No. 1 — yourself.

Here's how to celebrate in Chicago:

🤲 Create a truly unique Valentine at an Origami Workshop. Feb. 9 at 3pm ($30).

🎨 Grab the kids for Valentine's Day Crafts at the Chicago Public Library's Scottsdale Branch on the Southwest Side. Feb. 10 at 2pm (Free)

⚓️ Hop aboard at Bottomless Mimosa Architectural Brunch Cruise on the Chicago River. Feb. 11 at 11:30am ($121+).

🍷 Wine and dine with your gal pals at Dimo's Cafe, which partnered with women-owned bottle shop Bottle'sUp! for a special menu and wine glass-painting event. Feb. 13 at 7pm ($65 per person).

🧑‍🎨 Get creative and tap into your inner tagger at a Spray Paint Workshop that includes instruction, materials and a bar. Feb. 14-17 ($125 for two people).

🍓 Sip a vegan Strawberry Oreo shake from plant-based restaurant Elephant and Vine. Available all month ($8).