Name a cockroach after your ex at Brookfield Zoo this Valentine's Day

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This Valentine's Day, really say "I hate you" by putting your ex's name at a major Chicago-area attraction.

But, wait … that seems like love and admiration.

Reality check: It's not. Your ex's name will be assigned to one of Brookfield Zoo's Madagascar cockroaches.

How it works: For $15, the zoo will give your ex's name (first name only) prime placement on the zoo's Cockroach Naming Board and social feeds on Valentine's Day.