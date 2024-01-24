18 mins ago - Things to Do
Name a cockroach after your ex at Brookfield Zoo this Valentine's Day
This Valentine's Day, really say "I hate you" by putting your ex's name at a major Chicago-area attraction.
But, wait … that seems like love and admiration.
Reality check: It's not. Your ex's name will be assigned to one of Brookfield Zoo's Madagascar cockroaches.
How it works: For $15, the zoo will give your ex's name (first name only) prime placement on the zoo's Cockroach Naming Board and social feeds on Valentine's Day.
- The zoo is accepting names through Feb. 5.
