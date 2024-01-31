Share on email (opens in new window)

Illinois gubernatorial hopeful Darren Bailey delivers remarks after receiving an endorsement from Donald Trump in 2022. Photo: Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Former President Trump's official inclusion on the Illinois ballot could mark a setback for some state Republicans.

Why it matters: There has been party infighting over Trump's candidacy, and a dwindling group of moderate Republicans worry that having the former president on the ticket will hurt local candidates.

Driving the news: Illinois' State Board of Elections, comprising four Democrats and four Republicans, voted Tuesday to keep Trump on the 2024 Republican primary ballot.

The board agreed with a recommendation from former Republican judge Clark Erickson, who was appointed to hear arguments over Trump's ballot challenge in Illinois.

Erickson said Sunday that he believed Trump engaged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection through his actions after the 2020 presidential election, but that the board lacked the authority to remove him from the ballot.

Context: Trump's 2024 bid has stirred discontent among some Illinois Republicans. Longtime House GOP Leader Jim Durkin decided late last year that he wouldn't run for Cook County state's attorney, citing Trump's negative impact at the top of the ticket.

"He's been harmful to Illinois and a good portion of the United States for Republicans," Durkin told the Sun-Times in late 2022.

More recently, Former Illinois GOP chairman Pat Brady echoed that sentiment to the Center for Illinois Politics: "Since Trump's been involved, we've lost DuPage County. We're down to super minority status in both the Illinois House and Senate. We don't have any constitutional officers."

Yes, but: Other Illinois Republicans have fully embraced Trump, including Rep. Mary Miller. She won in 2020 and bounced conservative Republican Rep. Rodney Davis after she was redistricted into his Springfield district in 2022.

The downstate battle for the 12th Congressional District pits incumbent Mike Bost versus former gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey. Bost co-chaired Trump's 2020 Illinois reelection campaign, and Bailey was endorsed by Trump in his losing gubernatorial bid in 2022.

In the northern part of the state, Republicans will have a tougher slog.

"This guy has no appeal for suburban women. None. North of I-80 is where all the voters are, and we're getting crushed," Brady said.

What we're watching: An Illinois Republican Party official told Politico it will stay neutral until a candidate is chosen by voters.

What's ahead: The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments next week on a similar ballot challenge.