Data: U.S. Census via IPUMS; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Over 18% of Chicago's millennials lived with their parents in 2022, Axios' Erin Davis reports from the latest census figures.

That's compared with the national average share of 15.8%.

Why it matters: Younger people are increasingly struggling to swing high housing costs and returning to their childhood bedrooms.

The number of Americans aged 25–34 living at home has jumped over 87% in the past two decades, according to census data.

Zoom in: Clarendon Hills parent Lucia Cueto's son is among the many Chicago-area Gen Z adults living with their parents.

Her 20-year-old daughter also plans to move home to save on rent. She'll commute downtown to UIC, while her twin brother drives to community college.

"We keep her bedroom at home, but she may want to adapt the basement as her own studio apartment and pay us a symbolic rent," Cueto tells Axios.

What's happening: In addition to saving money, more younger adults could also be staying home to care for family members, says Adina Dragos, research analyst at RentCafe, an apartment search website.

Reality check: Plunging affordability hasn't stopped some millennials from buying homes, often with family help.

Nearly 55% of millennials owned a home in 2023, up from 52% in 2022, according to a new Redfin report.

Meanwhile, adult Gen Z's homeownership rate stagnated at just over 26%.

What we're watching: Those who move out might find rent is a lot more expensive than it was a few years ago, even as price increases slowed last year.

It's one big reason why renters are feeling badly about their finances, according to the Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll.

💭 Axios Chicago reporter Monica Eng's thought bubble: My son has moved back home after college. He pays expenses while working as a teacher and figuring out his odds of becoming a professional athlete.