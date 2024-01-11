Republicans, rural residents, renters, women and singles disproportionately feel like they're in a big fat funk financially, our debut Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll reveals.

Why it matters: It's not what voters see — the economy's improving with rising wages and low unemployment. It's how they feel that could tank President Biden in November.

Zoom in: Inflation has dipped in recent months but remains top of mind for many Americans. Six in 10 surveyed say they're now "triggered" by trips to the grocery store.

Republicans are more likely than overall respondents to say they're "angry" about high prices. Renters are disproportionately likely to say they're "anxious."

Grocery purchases are the top way (72%) Americans say they feel inflation in their daily lives. That's followed by gas prices (56%).

Two-thirds think food will keep getting more expensive. More than half worry that falling gas prices will reverse.

The intrigue: Harris' research also suggests that many Americans are "consuming in denial" — continuing to spend and run up credit card bills even though they're short on cash — and that "they're looking to deflect some of the blame" to leaders in government, said John Gerzema, CEO of The Harris Poll.

"There's a sense of entitlement, that Americans feel like, 'We're worth it, so I might change my vote but I'm not going to change my lifestyle,'" Gerzema said.

How it works: Our Vibes surveys, conducted throughout the 2024 campaign, will tap into personal experiences and psychological responses to capture the nation's feelings through a "Vibe Check," which may differ from the metrics on which many economic experts or political leaders are focused.

The fun part: In each Vibes story we'll summarize the Vibe Check with a title and an emoji.

Axios Vibe Check: Red, rural and renting 😡

That vibe reflects the numbers we crunched on the overall economy: Life, particularly groceries and rent, is indeed a lot more expensive than it was a few years ago.

But overall, a near-record share of Americans are working — and they're confident enough in their prospects that consumer spending keeps on rising.

Data: FRED, Census Bureau; Charts: Erin Davis/Axios

By the numbers: 37% of Americans rate their financial situation as poor. That climbs to 42% for Republicans, 43% for women, 46% for rural residents, 47% for singles and 57% for renters.

In comparison, just 32% of respondents in relationships and 28% of Democrats say their situation is poor.

25% of Americans say they're falling behind financially, compared with 30% of women and Republicans, 33% of rural residents and 36% of renters.

41% of Americans say their finances are worse today than they'd have predicted if they'd been asked, pre-COVID, to imagine the future. That surged to 51% for renters, 53% for rural residents and 55% for Republicans.

Be smart: Democrats surveyed are more positive about the economy than Republicans. But there are still significant numbers of unhappy Democrats. Just 52% say the U.S. economy is strong, and 53% say it feels like there are high unemployment rates in the U.S.

Hispanic Americans, whose historical support for Democrats has been eroding, show mixed vibes. Two-thirds say the American Dream doesn't matter to them anymore, compared with 54% of all respondents. But 42% of Hispanic respondents say they feel they're getting ahead financially, compared with just 35% overall.

Just 28% of singles and 27% of women say they feel they're getting ahead financially, compared with 39% of couples and 44% of men.

The big picture: Two answers in our survey get to the heart of the gap between what elite institutions are saying and how most Americans say they're experiencing the economy.

88% of respondents agree with this statement: "Gas, groceries and housing costs — not stocks — are the real economic indicators I care about."

76% of respondents — and 82% of Republican and Hispanic respondents —agree with this statement: "Economists may say things are getting better, but we're not feeling it where I live."

Between the lines: The poll finds that many Americans, especially Republicans and rural residents, are more likely to see the national economy as weak — though not necessarily weak in their own community or region.

That seems counterintuitive but could reflect general mistrust of institutions or national leaders, another finding in the poll.

74% of respondents said government leaders don't care what happens to them or their families. That rises to 78% for women, 79% for renters, 84% for Republicans and 85% for rural residents. It's 70% for men and 63% for Democrats.

What we're watching: Despite widespread concern over the economy and the promise of a turbulent election year, many Americans did express optimism about 2024.

Two-thirds say they feel 2024 will be better than 2023.

Methodology: The findings in this Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll are based on a nationally representative sample of 2,120 U.S. adults conducted online, Dec. 15-17, 2023.