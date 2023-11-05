Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Census Bureau; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Multigenerational households — three or more generations under one roof — are on the rise in the U.S.

By the numbers: Half of the top 10 counties with the highest share of multigenerational households are in South Dakota.

Nearly 31% of households in Oglala Lakota County, South Dakota are shared by multiple generations.

Meanwhile, North Dakota and Nebraska have some of the lowest shares (below 1% in some counties.)

The big picture: Financial concerns and caregiving needs are two of the major reasons people live with their parents (and parents' parents.)

There were 6 million multigenerational households in the U.S. in 2020, up from 5.1 million in 2010, according to census data.

The intrigue: Living close to family or friends can improve your health and happiness.