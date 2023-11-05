2 hours ago - Economy & Business
Multigenerational living is up 1M households in last decade, here's which states
Multigenerational households — three or more generations under one roof — are on the rise in the U.S.
By the numbers: Half of the top 10 counties with the highest share of multigenerational households are in South Dakota.
- Nearly 31% of households in Oglala Lakota County, South Dakota are shared by multiple generations.
- Meanwhile, North Dakota and Nebraska have some of the lowest shares (below 1% in some counties.)
The big picture: Financial concerns and caregiving needs are two of the major reasons people live with their parents (and parents' parents.)
- There were 6 million multigenerational households in the U.S. in 2020, up from 5.1 million in 2010, according to census data.
The intrigue: Living close to family or friends can improve your health and happiness.