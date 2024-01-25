The White Sox announced ESPN's John Schriffen will be their new television play-by-play announcer for the 2024 season.

Driving the news: The 39-year-old beat out two others, including Sox reporter and broadcaster Connor McKnight, to replace outgoing Jason Benetti. Schriffen will join commentator Steve Stone in the booth.

What they're saying: "Chicago sports fans are intelligent, they are smart, they are the best fans in the country," Schriffen told MLB.com.

He is the first Black play-by-play television announcer in Chicago baseball history, and the second Black play-by-play broadcaster currently working in Major League Baseball.

Here are five things to know about the new voice of the White Sox.

1. Baseball: He went to college at Dartmouth, where he walked on as a pitcher.

Yes, but: During the first week of practice, he injured his elbow, ending his career. That led to him broadcasting games at the school.

2. Experience: Since then, he has called pretty much every sport imaginable. He's done MLB games, plus Korean baseball games during COVID (from his home in LA). He's also broadcast for the XFL, college football, college basketball, softball and NBA G-league and Summer League play.

He's done several NFL pregame, halftime and post-game shows.

He also worked Slamball games with Marshawn Lynch.

3. Style: Schriffen's style is energetic for sure. He's into the games. He went viral for this fourth-down call for a United Football League game last season. (BALLGAME!)

John Schriffen (right) during a G-League game in 2023 at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada. Photo: David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

4. He got game: An avid hooper, he played in the 2013 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

And according to ESPN, he's also been a practice player for the WNBA's Vegas Aces, where he lives.

5. Crossover: It's not just sports, he had a previous career in news reporting. First locally in D.C., then he moved to New York City and eventually landed with ABC News, contributing reports for "Good Morning America" and "Nightline."

The intrigue: Schriffen has a side hustle. On top of his busy broadcast schedule, he somehow found time to invent a new dog waste system called Poupé.