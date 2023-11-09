White Sox lose star broadcaster Jason Benetti to Detroit Tigers

Share on email (opens in new window)

Chicago White Sox play-by-play man Jason Benetti with his partner Steve Stone in the broadcast booth in 2016. Photo: E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

White Sox broadcaster Jason Benetti is leaving to join the Detroit Tigers broadcast booth.

Why it matters: For Sox fans, losing Benetti hurts more than losing a player. He and booth partner Steve Stone were a bright spot for Chicago, creating entertaining broadcasts even when the Sox weren't competitive.

Driving the news: Benetti signed a multiyear contract to broadcast in Detroit, announcing in a statement Thursday that he's "incredibly proud to join this historic and ascending Tigers franchise."

White Sox executive Brooks Boyer thanked Benetti, saying in a statement that "he represented the club in the community and engaged with fans, all while delivering one of the very best local broadcasts in Major League Baseball."

Context: In 2016, Benetti joined the Chicago broadcast booth that once featured legends like Harry Caray and Ken "Hawk" Harrelson. He grew up in south suburban Homewood, rooting for the White Sox.

Zoom out: Benetti will continue to broadcast national games for networks like ESPN and Peacock.

What's next: The search to replace Benetti has begun. The Sox say they won't turn to Len Kasper, who Boyer says is "fully committed to radio."