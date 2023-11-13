Who could replace White Sox announcer Jason Benetti
White Sox fans were shocked last week when play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti announced he's heading to Detroit to broadcast for the Tigers.
Why it matters: Benetti spent eight years in the broadcast booth, creating great chemistry with partner Steve Stone as arguably the best duo in Chicago sports.
Now that the self-applied numbing cream has worn off, here are three possible names to consider as Benetti's replacement:
Len Kasper
The White Sox brass already suggested that Kasper, who called games for the Cubs during the 2016 World Series run, was "fully committed to radio." The one-time Cubs television announcer moved over to the Sox radio booth in 2020.
- The Sox might want to test that radio commitment.
Adam Amin
Amin is the rising star in town, broadcasting for the Bulls and picking up NFL games on the side. There's nothing Amin can't do, and fans like him.
A.J. Pierzynski
The former bad-boy catcher is actually a pretty good broadcaster, working national games for Fox.
Yes, but: Remember, Benetti was a play-by-play guy, and the former White Sox World Series champion Pierzynski has found success as a color commentator.
- So unless the Sox are looking to expand their booth, this is probably a non-starter.
Poll: Who do you think should take over for Benetti? Vote below.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.