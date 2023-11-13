Who could replace White Sox announcer Jason Benetti

Jason Benetti (L) and Steve Stone prepare for their broadcast in 2019. Photo by Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images

White Sox fans were shocked last week when play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti announced he's heading to Detroit to broadcast for the Tigers. Why it matters: Benetti spent eight years in the broadcast booth, creating great chemistry with partner Steve Stone as arguably the best duo in Chicago sports.

Now that the self-applied numbing cream has worn off, here are three possible names to consider as Benetti's replacement:

Len Kasper

Cubs announcers Len Kasper, left, and Jim Deshaies record a pregame show for WGN-TV before a 2014 game at Wrigley Field. Photo: Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The White Sox brass already suggested that Kasper, who called games for the Cubs during the 2016 World Series run, was "fully committed to radio." The one-time Cubs television announcer moved over to the Sox radio booth in 2020.

The Sox might want to test that radio commitment.

Adam Amin

Stacey King and Adam Amin look on during the Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls game on March 21, 2022. Photo: Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Amin is the rising star in town, broadcasting for the Bulls and picking up NFL games on the side. There's nothing Amin can't do, and fans like him.

A.J. Pierzynski

A.J. Pierzynski looks on during the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft at Studio 42 at the MLB Network. Photo: Alex Trautwig/MLB via Getty Images

The former bad-boy catcher is actually a pretty good broadcaster, working national games for Fox.

Yes, but: Remember, Benetti was a play-by-play guy, and the former White Sox World Series champion Pierzynski has found success as a color commentator.

So unless the Sox are looking to expand their booth, this is probably a non-starter.

Poll: Who do you think should take over for Benetti? Vote below.