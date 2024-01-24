Hot new Chicago restaurants that opened in January

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The kielbasa plate at Pierogi Kitchen ($17), with housemade sausage, sauerkraut and two pierogi. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Restaurant traffic may slow down in January, but openings sure haven't.

What's happening: Some new local spots are serving up delicious dishes, from pierogi and plov to corn dogs. Here are some I recently hit, and others that could be worthy of a visit.

The Polish American owners of Wicker Park's Firewood BBQ have transformed the place into a dumpling emporium, while sticking to its roots with juicy house-smoked kielbasa and rib-sticking brisket pierogi.

Duck fat corn dogs ($12) on sticks at the Ramova Grill and Tap Room. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

This side project to Brigdeport's resurrected Ramova Theatre offers an homage to the old Ramova Grill with new twists on meatloaf, pot pies and burgers.

We recently dug into some crisp, duck fat corn dogs on a stick and some hearty chili.

The beloved Avondale chicken spot hatched a sister location in downtown Glencoe this month.

You'll find the usual corn muffins, honey butter and fried delicacies along with a brand new charbroiled chicken option! Welcome to the North Shore.

Expect seasonal slushies (boozy or not) and local beers, along with pie from Bang Bang for dessert.

Green chicken curry at the Jareun Krung bar. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Lincoln Park's old Cafe Bernard and Chez Moi building has become an upscale Thai eatery with a long elegant granite bar, Asian-themed cocktails and regional specialties.

I loved the fragrant and fiery green curry. On my radar for next time: Their signature braised beef massaman curry and kua kling ground chicken with lemongrass.

Things get steamy in this new Uyghur restaurant and tea house in North Park. Photo: Monica Eng

The new Uyghur restaurant in North Park is expanding Chicago's burgeoning Central Asian restaurant scene, all while helping revive this once sleepy stretch of Bryn Mawr.

Find savory turnovers called samsas, rich lagman noodle soup and hearty pilafs called plov.

Lamb al pastor tostada at Cariño. Photo courtesy of Kelly Sandos.

This brand new late-night Uptown omakase taqueria (you read that right) led by former Schwa cook Norman Fenton in the old Brass Heart space features tasting menus for $125 including food, beverage and tip.

The multicourse journeys will include several housemade masa-based treats in addition to ceviche-like aguachiles and dessert bookending the meal.

Other recent openings: Seville on the roof of the Loop's Hilton Garden Inn, a new Momo Factory in River North, Happy Lamb Hot Pot in Bridgeport and Central Asian Arzan Cafe in Albany Park.