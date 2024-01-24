18 mins ago - Food and Drink

Hot new Chicago restaurants that opened in January

Plate with kielbasa on sauerkraut, pierogis and toast

The kielbasa plate at Pierogi Kitchen ($17), with housemade sausage, sauerkraut and two pierogi. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Restaurant traffic may slow down in January, but openings sure haven't.

What's happening: Some new local spots are serving up delicious dishes, from pierogi and plov to corn dogs. Here are some I recently hit, and others that could be worthy of a visit.

Pierogi Kitchen

The Polish American owners of Wicker Park's Firewood BBQ have transformed the place into a dumpling emporium, while sticking to its roots with juicy house-smoked kielbasa and rib-sticking brisket pierogi.

Ramova Grill

Corn dogs next to silver tin of yellow sauce.
Duck fat corn dogs ($12) on sticks at the Ramova Grill and Tap Room. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

This side project to Brigdeport's resurrected Ramova Theatre offers an homage to the old Ramova Grill with new twists on meatloaf, pot pies and burgers.

  • We recently dug into some crisp, duck fat corn dogs on a stick and some hearty chili.

Honey Butter Fried Chicken

The beloved Avondale chicken spot hatched a sister location in downtown Glencoe this month.

  • You'll find the usual corn muffins, honey butter and fried delicacies along with a brand new charbroiled chicken option! Welcome to the North Shore.
  • Expect seasonal slushies (boozy or not) and local beers, along with pie from Bang Bang for dessert.

Jareun Krung

Bowl of chicken curry
Green chicken curry at the Jareun Krung bar. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Lincoln Park's old Cafe Bernard and Chez Moi building has become an upscale Thai eatery with a long elegant granite bar, Asian-themed cocktails and regional specialties.

  • I loved the fragrant and fiery green curry. On my radar for next time: Their signature braised beef massaman curry and kua kling ground chicken with lemongrass.

Faiza

Faiza Chicago sign on brick wall on top of steamed up windows
Things get steamy in this new Uyghur restaurant and tea house in North Park. Photo: Monica Eng

The new Uyghur restaurant in North Park is expanding Chicago's burgeoning Central Asian restaurant scene, all while helping revive this once sleepy stretch of Bryn Mawr.

  • Find savory turnovers called samsas, rich lagman noodle soup and hearty pilafs called plov.

Cariño

taco
Lamb al pastor tostada at Cariño. Photo courtesy of Kelly Sandos.

This brand new late-night Uptown omakase taqueria (you read that right) led by former Schwa cook Norman Fenton in the old Brass Heart space features tasting menus for $125 including food, beverage and tip.

  • The multicourse journeys will include several housemade masa-based treats in addition to ceviche-like aguachiles and dessert bookending the meal.

Other recent openings: Seville on the roof of the Loop's Hilton Garden Inn, a new Momo Factory in River North, Happy Lamb Hot Pot in Bridgeport and Central Asian Arzan Cafe in Albany Park.

