Hot new Chicago restaurants that opened in January
Restaurant traffic may slow down in January, but openings sure haven't.
What's happening: Some new local spots are serving up delicious dishes, from pierogi and plov to corn dogs. Here are some I recently hit, and others that could be worthy of a visit.
Pierogi Kitchen
The Polish American owners of Wicker Park's Firewood BBQ have transformed the place into a dumpling emporium, while sticking to its roots with juicy house-smoked kielbasa and rib-sticking brisket pierogi.
Ramova Grill
This side project to Brigdeport's resurrected Ramova Theatre offers an homage to the old Ramova Grill with new twists on meatloaf, pot pies and burgers.
- We recently dug into some crisp, duck fat corn dogs on a stick and some hearty chili.
Honey Butter Fried Chicken
The beloved Avondale chicken spot hatched a sister location in downtown Glencoe this month.
- You'll find the usual corn muffins, honey butter and fried delicacies along with a brand new charbroiled chicken option! Welcome to the North Shore.
- Expect seasonal slushies (boozy or not) and local beers, along with pie from Bang Bang for dessert.
Jareun Krung
Lincoln Park's old Cafe Bernard and Chez Moi building has become an upscale Thai eatery with a long elegant granite bar, Asian-themed cocktails and regional specialties.
- I loved the fragrant and fiery green curry. On my radar for next time: Their signature braised beef massaman curry and kua kling ground chicken with lemongrass.
Faiza
The new Uyghur restaurant in North Park is expanding Chicago's burgeoning Central Asian restaurant scene, all while helping revive this once sleepy stretch of Bryn Mawr.
- Find savory turnovers called samsas, rich lagman noodle soup and hearty pilafs called plov.
Cariño
This brand new late-night Uptown omakase taqueria (you read that right) led by former Schwa cook Norman Fenton in the old Brass Heart space features tasting menus for $125 including food, beverage and tip.
- The multicourse journeys will include several housemade masa-based treats in addition to ceviche-like aguachiles and dessert bookending the meal.
Other recent openings: Seville on the roof of the Loop's Hilton Garden Inn, a new Momo Factory in River North, Happy Lamb Hot Pot in Bridgeport and Central Asian Arzan Cafe in Albany Park.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.