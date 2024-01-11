Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Despite January's frigid temps, it's a hot month at hundreds of local eateries offering Chicago Restaurant Week deals Jan. 19 through Feb. 4.

Why it matters: This annual event helps keep Chicago restaurants chugging through these normally slow winter weeks.

Pro tip: If you want to snag top reservations, you'll have to book soon.

By the numbers: Now in its 17th year, the CRW lineup features more than 400 restaurants in 32 city neighborhoods, as well as 46 suburban spots.

Prix-fixe brunch and lunch costs $25, and dinners are $42 or $59, excluding beverage, tax and tip.

🔥 Hot reservations: Bookings go fast for darlings like Daisies, Brindille, Miru, Proxi, Frontera and Virtue.

👀 Restaurant Week newbies: This year's first-timers include Bucktown's Pompette, Dawn in Hyde Park, Logan Square bistro 'Atta girl, Avondale's Wolfhound Bar, Streeterville's Monarch and Lion and River North's Olio e Più.

Olio e Piú Photo: Moyo Adeolu/Axios

🍝 Lunch bunch: Some of the best deals come from spots that offer lunch and brunch specials, including Gene & Georgetti, Piccolo Sogno, Cafe Robey, The Florentine, Bistronomic, Jaleo and more.

The intrigue: Diverse options are growing, with at least nine Indian restaurants participating this year, including Mango Pickle, Kama, Vermilion, Rooh and Bar Goa.

Be smart: Eater's Samantha Nelson recently calculated this year's best bargains and found some "deals" actually cost more than just ordering off the menu, while others use smaller portions.