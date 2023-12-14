Ramova Theatre to host first performance in 35 years on New Year's Eve

Share on email (opens in new window)

The newly renovated Ramova Theatre in Bridgeport will host its first performance in more than 35 years this New Year's Eve.

Why it matters: The theater, once a jewel of the South Side neighborhood, has been vacant since 1985, and owners hope the renovated space will spark more business and activity in the neighborhood.

Driving the news: Slo 'Mo — a group that organizes events, dance parties and performances that unify Chicago's LGBTQ+ community in Chicago — will host a New Year's Eve soiree at the revitalized Ramova.

Slo 'Mo will transform the theater into a 1920's-style speakeasy for NYE, a nod to Ramova originally opening in 1929.

Details: The space is being renovated into a 1,500-seat concert venue, craft brewery and beer garden.

Ramova Grill, which closed in 2012, will reopen next door, with restaurateur and Bridgeport booster Kevin Hickey and his Duck Inn partner Brandon Phillips overseeing the food and drinks.

Context: Chicagoans Chance the Rapper, Jennifer Hudson and Quincy Jones are co-investors in the theater, along with developer Tyler Nevius.

What's next: Slo 'Mo's Pleasure Palace New Year's Eve event will include a live jazz band, DJs and dancing.