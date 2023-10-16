Chicago rolls out new composting program with 15 drop-off sites

Mayor Brandon Johnson launched Chicago's first citywide food scrap drop-off program Monday.

Why it matters: One UIC analysis suggests that nearly 20% of the city's collected residential waste by weight is organic material that can be processed into compost to enrich soil, rather than sitting in landfills where it creates more methane, a powerful greenhouse gas.

How it works: Residents sign up for a drop-off location at one of 15 sites across the city. After watching an instructional video, registered residents can bring eligible food scraps in sealed containers to their drop-off site at no cost.

Collected scraps will then be sent to the Whole Earth Compost facility in the South Deering neighborhood.

What they're saying: "Diverting food scraps for composting is one of the easiest and most impactful ways for individuals and cities to address the climate crisis," Johnson said in a statement Monday.

"As we bring composting options to all Chicago residents, we can reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions … and most importantly, create healthier communities across our great city."

Context: The citywide program follows a pilot officials started in six community gardens last year.

The big picture: A small but growing number of cities are collecting organic waste, including Evanston and Oak Park. New York City recently passed a mandatory composting law that could usher in an era when organic waste collection becomes commonplace in U.S., Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson reports.

It remains unclear whether Chicago plans to expand to an organic waste pick-up program in the future.

What we're watching: Chicago Streets and Sanitation officials didn't share a goal for food scrap diversion this year, but they tell Axios they'll be monitoring sign-ups and other metrics as awareness of the drop-off program grows.