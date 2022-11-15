Green advocates to lead city's compost pilot

Many green Chicagoans are still angry about Mayor Lightfoot's broken campaign promise to relaunch the Department of the Environment, but they got good news Monday from a different department.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation (DDS) announced a long-awaited neighborhood composting pilot that lets residents compost food scraps at local gardens.

Why it matters: Organic waste makes up nearly 20% of Chicago garbage. Composting it reduces powerful greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.

The intrigue: The program will be run by longtime activist and DSS gadfly Carter O'Brien, who recently left his job as a sustainability officer at The Field Museum to become an assistant DSS commissioner.

He's joined by Susan Casey, who worked on school sustainability at nonprofit Seven Generations Ahead and now directs DSS's composting program.

What they're saying: "This is what I came on board for," O'Brien tells Axios. "This is what got me interested in the job, that (DSS) is taking composting and the waste strategy seriously."

How it works: Six community gardens run by nonprofit NeighborSpace will accept "garden trimmings, fruit and vegetable scraps, eggshells, coffee grounds, and tea bags" in their drop off bins at:

Stockyard Garden, 5136-58 S. Carpenter St.

El Paseo Garden, 944 W. 21st St.

Merchant Park Community Garden, 4200 W. Addison St.

Hermitage Street Community Garden, 5647 S. Hermitage Ave.

Fulton Street Flower and Vegetable Garden, 4427 W. Fulton St.

Montrose Metra Community Gardens, 4386 N. Ravenswood Ave.

What's next: The city and NeighborSpace will work with DePaul Steans Center to evaluate the results of the pilot, with an eye toward expansion in 2023.

💭 Monica's thought bubble: This pilot may be small, but I'm super encouraged by the hiring of O'Brien and Casey — whose good work I've covered for years.