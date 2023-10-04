What Illinois student loan borrowers should know as payments resume

Data: U.S. Department of Education; Table: Axios Visuals

This month, more than a million borrowers statewide will have to start coughing up student loan payments for the first time since 2020.

Why it matters: The three-year pause on payments gave more than 40 million U.S. borrowers a reprieve during the pandemic. But now they'll have to factor payments into monthly budgets.

State of play: About 1.6 million people in Illinois owed a total of $63.1 billion in federal student loan debt as of June 30, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Illinois borrowers owe an average of $38,198 in student debt, above the $37,338 average owed nationwide.

Catch up fast: President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, which would have relieved up to $20,000 in federal debt per borrower, was struck down by the Supreme Court in June.

In July, Biden sought a new route, announcing that certain borrowers who have been paying for decades — including about 28,450 in Illinois — were approved to have that debt forgiven.

Zoom in: People in their mid-20s to mid-30s make up the largest share of Illinois residents with federal student loan debt, according to Education Department data.

Yes, but: Those ages 35 to 49 owed more money.

Be smart: Late payments won't be reported to credit bureaus nor hurt borrowers' credit scores through Sept. 30, 2024.

But student loan advisors still recommend making payments if possible, as interest will be accruing.

Use this Axios explainer to figure out your student loan status.

Borrowers can also calculate repayments with Federal Student Aid's loan simulator.

Plus: Borrowers can sign up for a new income-driven repayment plan, the SAVE plan, which the White House estimates will save the typical borrower about $1,000 per year.