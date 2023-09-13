What to know about the updated COVID vaccines in Chicago

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared the way Tuesday for some Chicago clinics to offer updated COVID vaccines to the public later this week.

Why it matters: The CDC recommended the shots for anyone ages 6 months and older amid a months-long uptick in COVID cases across the country.

Details: The vaccine advisors recommend everyone ages 5 years and over receive one dose of an updated vaccine, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim writes.

Children 6 months to 4 years should complete a two-dose initial series with at least one dose of the updated vaccine.

Moderately or severely immunocompromised people should complete a three-dose series. More info here.

Where to find vaccines: When the shots officially become available, Chicagoans with insurance can hit up local drug stores like Walgreens and CVS, plus some local health providers.

If you don't have insurance, check with the city's vaccination sites for appointments.

Reality check: Although the new booster specifically targets the XBB.1.5 variant of Omicron, health authorities say it should still be pretty effective against the EG.5 strain that's recently been circulating.

Of note: The CDC also recommends getting your flu shot at the same time.