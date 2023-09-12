CDC advisors endorse updated COVID vaccines

Centers for Disease Control advisers today recommended in a 13-1 vote that updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna be given to anyone ages 6 months and older amid a months-long uptick in cases.

Why it matters: The Biden administration is facing pressure to make reformulated shots available to help head off a repeat of last year's "tripledemic" of respiratory disease.

The new shots are expected to take aim at circulating strains, including the EG.5, or Eris, strain, which the CDC said accounted for 21.5% of cases as of Sept. 2, as well as a newer variant, FL.1.5.1,, dubbed Fornax, which accounted for 14.5% of U.S. infections.

The FDA approved mRNA shots from Pfizer and Moderna on Monday, and it's still reviewing a shot from Novavax that uses more traditional protein-based technology.

CDC Director Mandy Cohen must review and sign off on recommendations before the shots can be released to the public, likely later this week.

Details: Advisers recommended everyone ages 5 years and over receive one dose of an updated vaccine.

Children 6 months to 4 years should complete a two-dose initial series with at least one dose of the updated vaccine.

Moderately or severely immunocompromised people should complete a three-dose initial series that includes at least one dose of the updated vaccine.

Some advisers questioned whether there was enough data to make a universal recommendation for the updated shots, or whether the recommendation should only apply to higher-risk individuals. But only one member, Ohio State University pediatrician Pablo Sanchez, voted against the recommendation on those grounds.

Go deeper: The bivalent vaccine that's been available for the past year targets the original coronavirus strain and earlier Omicron subvariants that are largely out of circulation. The advisers backed no longer recommending these shots.