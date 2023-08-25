A day tripper's guide to Aurora
Welcome to the last installment of our weeklong road trip. We've been to Harbor Country, Frankfort, Rockford and the North Shore. Today: Aurora.
Zoom in: Aurora is growing fast; it's knocked off both Naperville and Rockford to become Illinois' second-largest city. Founded in the 1830s, it was named for the Greek goddess of the dawn.
- 💡 The first city in the country to use electric lights? Aurora.
It's worth the hourlong trip from downtown not only to visit a great Midwestern city, but to see what's changed there.
🥞 Breakfast: Aurora Pancake House is worth the trip for the sign alone. For less batter, try Endiro Coffee.
🚶 Midmorning stroll: Downtown is full of interesting architecture and designated landmarks, but it also mixes and matches styles including Victorian and Italianate.
- It looks and feels like a Midwestern river town, like Des Moines.
- You can also walk along the Fox River, including strolling on the new pedestrian bridge that connects the river walk.
🍺 Lunch: Two Brothers Tap House is a must-visit, especially if you're into Illinois craft beer. This brewery is one of the first and largest in the suburbs.
- Aurora is a big city that's big on restaurant chains, so if a spendy lunch isn't your thing, there are several cheap options.
🛍️ Afternoon activity: Shopping is always a good call here. Just north of downtown you'll find Chicago Premium Outlets, along I-88. Represented are Nike, Polo, Armani and so on.
🥩 Dinner: Craft Urban Aurora dishes out delicious American fare, both in Aurora and nearby Geneva.
- Or sample some Puerto Rican fare at Chupacabra Puerto Rican Kitchen.
✨ After dinner: Aurora has great entertainment options. The Venue hosts local and national bands, while the Paramount Theatre attracts audiences from all over Chicagoland.
- The theater also runs programming for nearby RiverEdge Park, which presents outdoor concerts along the Fox River — a great way to end a spectacular day trip.
- Chicago's own Poi Dog Pondering is playing there tomorrow.
