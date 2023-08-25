A day tripper's guide to Aurora

Share on email (opens in new window)

Welcome to the last installment of our weeklong road trip. We've been to Harbor Country, Frankfort, Rockford and the North Shore. Today: Aurora.

Zoom in: Aurora is growing fast; it's knocked off both Naperville and Rockford to become Illinois' second-largest city. Founded in the 1830s, it was named for the Greek goddess of the dawn.

💡 The first city in the country to use electric lights? Aurora.

It's worth the hourlong trip from downtown not only to visit a great Midwestern city, but to see what's changed there.

🥞 Breakfast: Aurora Pancake House is worth the trip for the sign alone. For less batter, try Endiro Coffee.

Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

🚶 Midmorning stroll: Downtown is full of interesting architecture and designated landmarks, but it also mixes and matches styles including Victorian and Italianate.

It looks and feels like a Midwestern river town, like Des Moines.

You can also walk along the Fox River, including strolling on the new pedestrian bridge that connects the river walk.

🍺 Lunch: Two Brothers Tap House is a must-visit, especially if you're into Illinois craft beer. This brewery is one of the first and largest in the suburbs.

Aurora is a big city that's big on restaurant chains, so if a spendy lunch isn't your thing, there are several cheap options.

🛍️ Afternoon activity: Shopping is always a good call here. Just north of downtown you'll find Chicago Premium Outlets, along I-88. Represented are Nike, Polo, Armani and so on.

🥩 Dinner: Craft Urban Aurora dishes out delicious American fare, both in Aurora and nearby Geneva.

Or sample some Puerto Rican fare at Chupacabra Puerto Rican Kitchen.

The Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

✨ After dinner: Aurora has great entertainment options. The Venue hosts local and national bands, while the Paramount Theatre attracts audiences from all over Chicagoland.