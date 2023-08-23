A day tripper's guide to Rockford

If you're looking for a day trip outside of Chicago, consider my hometown!

Why it matters: Rockford was once the second-largest city in Illinois but now ranks at No. 5. Its nickname is "The Forest City" for its woods and numerous parks; there's also a lovely riverfront.

The big picture: If anyone's talking about Rockford, it's most likely because of classic rockers Cheap Trick, who still live there and still rock. They're currently on tour and played at Metro last month.

The late designer and artist Virgil Abloh also grew up in Rockford.

Getting there

🚘 A straight shot northwest on I-90 by car.

ETA: Pre-Kennedy construction, about 90 minutes. Now? Sigh…

🚍 Van Galder bus departs from downtown and O'Hare.

ETA: See above.

The intrigue: Gov. JB Pritzker recently announced that Metra will have a train from Chicago to Rockford, beginning in 2027.

What's happening: Here are some things to do, see and eat, all inspired by some of the Rockford I knew, and what it's like now.

Bear with me, this is (whispers) 40 years' worth of recs.

Key: Picks with an emoji have a little extra space in my heart.

Anderson Japanese Gardens. Photo courtesy of Liz Wolf

Nature

Anderson Japanese Gardens are beautifully maintained and really transport you. Klehm Arboretum is 150 acres of green.

The Riverfront is a lovely walk. Check out the beautiful houses across the river.

Starlight Theatre. Photo courtesy of Liz Wolf

Theater

Starlight Theatre was designed by world-renowned architect Jeanne Gang, who grew up in nearby Belvidere. It's a great community theater. Coronado Performing Arts Center gets big names. I saw Jerry Seinfeld there.

West Side Show Room has open mics and storytelling.

The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Laurent House. Photo: Laurent House/Andrew Pielage

Museums

Rockford Art Museum is free with a great gift shop that features local artists.

Burpee Museum of Natural History has Jane, the world's most complete and best preserved juvenile T. rex.

🏠 Laurent House was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright to accommodate the owner's unique needs as a paraplegic. I got to interview Kenneth Laurent right before he died, and he was so lovely.

Carrie and her friends around Christmas last year at The Norwegian. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Where to eat/drink