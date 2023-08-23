A day tripper's guide to Rockford
If you're looking for a day trip outside of Chicago, consider my hometown!
Why it matters: Rockford was once the second-largest city in Illinois but now ranks at No. 5. Its nickname is "The Forest City" for its woods and numerous parks; there's also a lovely riverfront.
The big picture: If anyone's talking about Rockford, it's most likely because of classic rockers Cheap Trick, who still live there and still rock. They're currently on tour and played at Metro last month.
- The late designer and artist Virgil Abloh also grew up in Rockford.
Getting there
🚘 A straight shot northwest on I-90 by car.
- ETA: Pre-Kennedy construction, about 90 minutes. Now? Sigh…
🚍 Van Galder bus departs from downtown and O'Hare.
- ETA: See above.
The intrigue: Gov. JB Pritzker recently announced that Metra will have a train from Chicago to Rockford, beginning in 2027.
What's happening: Here are some things to do, see and eat, all inspired by some of the Rockford I knew, and what it's like now.
- Bear with me, this is (whispers) 40 years' worth of recs.
Key: Picks with an emoji have a little extra space in my heart.
Nature
- 🌱 Anderson Japanese Gardens are beautifully maintained and really transport you.
- Klehm Arboretum is 150 acres of green.
- The Riverfront is a lovely walk. Check out the beautiful houses across the river.
Theater
- ⭐ Starlight Theatre was designed by world-renowned architect Jeanne Gang, who grew up in nearby Belvidere. It's a great community theater.
- Coronado Performing Arts Center gets big names. I saw Jerry Seinfeld there.
- West Side Show Room has open mics and storytelling.
Museums
- Rockford Art Museum is free with a great gift shop that features local artists.
- Burpee Museum of Natural History has Jane, the world's most complete and best preserved juvenile T. rex.
- 🏠 Laurent House was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright to accommodate the owner's unique needs as a paraplegic. I got to interview Kenneth Laurent right before he died, and he was so lovely.
Where to eat/drink
- The Norwegian has Nordic cuisines, great drinks and live music.
- ☕ Rockford Roasting Co. brews fantastic coffee, and all its pastries are vegan.
- Beef-a-Roo is a classic and, despite the name, has multiple vegetarian options.
- Lino's is traditional Italian with red-vinyl booths and scenes of Italy painted on the walls.
