A day tripper's guide to Frankfort

Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

All this week, we're featuring day trips to fulfill your quick vacation needs, from Harbor Country to the South Suburbs.

You read that right — in less than an hour's drive from downtown Chicago, you can visit one of the best-kept secrets in the state: the village of Frankfort.

🗝️ History: Frankfort was founded in the 1850s by German settlers, although Native American tribes had lived in the area for centuries.

🕶️ Vibe: Full beach vibes, just without the beach. Frankfort is landlocked between Mokena and Matteson, but it's got the kind of friendly and artistic downtown you'd expect in waterfront locales like Saugatuck, Michigan.

Next stop: Frankfort! Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

🧇 Breakfast: Try Grounded Coffee Bar for your caffeine fix and Kup a Joe Cafe for your waffle obsession.

👟 Midmorning: Get some steps in. The historic downtown is anchored by Breidert Green, Frankfort's main park.

You can also hop the Old Plank Road Trail on foot or two wheels. It's over 20 miles of paths winding through several South Suburbs.

🌮 For lunch: Cultivate Community Table offers up some great farm-to-table ingredients and Fat Rosie's Taco & Tequila Bar has festive Mexican fare.

Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

🍷 Dinner: The restaurant group behind Francesca's runs a great spot called Francesca Fortunato. And there's the Wine Thief Bistro.

Yes, but: The day should end with dessert from Raffy's or from Short & Sweet, which features a dipped old-fashioned cherry candy apple.

🎵 Evening fun: There are a few bars downtown, but if you make this trip on a Sunday, check out the town's concerts in the park series.