1 hour ago - Things to Do

Chicago things we were afraid to admit we hadn't tried — until now

Monica Eng

Monica takes her first architecture tour. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Despite our collective 60 years covering the city, there are certain quintessential Chicago experiences we've, embarrassingly, never done.

  • Over the next few months we're going to tackle them as newbies and see if they live up to the hype.

First up: Monica here, with a confession that I've never gone on an architecture boat tour.

The experience: The Chicago Architecture Center's boat tour featuring the fascinating stories behind 50 buildings along the river over 90 minutes for $53.85.

The backstory: I've sent many houseguests on the tour but never felt I had the time — or that it would be much different from that Geoffrey Baer show.

The verdict: I went on a shortened 30th anniversary tour last week and found the IRL experience breathtaking and illuminating — the river is a perfect stage for this history.

Bertrand Goldberg's Marina City. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Biggest thrill: When the boat turned around at Wolf Point and I could see where the three points of the Chicago Y meet. Plus, the view from where the river meets the lake is stunning.

Yes, but: I would've learned more if fewer people had been chatting through the docent's remarks. Next time I'll take a non-anniversary tour.

Pro tips: In the summer heat, opt for an early-evening tour. You can also take refuge in the lower deck, but the views aren't as cool.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more