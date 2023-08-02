Despite our collective 60 years covering the city, there are certain quintessential Chicago experiences we've, embarrassingly, never done.

Over the next few months we're going to tackle them as newbies and see if they live up to the hype.

First up: Monica here, with a confession that I've never gone on an architecture boat tour.

The experience: The Chicago Architecture Center's boat tour featuring the fascinating stories behind 50 buildings along the river over 90 minutes for $53.85.

The backstory: I've sent many houseguests on the tour but never felt I had the time — or that it would be much different from that Geoffrey Baer show.

The verdict: I went on a shortened 30th anniversary tour last week and found the IRL experience breathtaking and illuminating — the river is a perfect stage for this history.

Bertrand Goldberg's Marina City. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Biggest thrill: When the boat turned around at Wolf Point and I could see where the three points of the Chicago Y meet. Plus, the view from where the river meets the lake is stunning.

Yes, but: I would've learned more if fewer people had been chatting through the docent's remarks. Next time I'll take a non-anniversary tour.

Pro tips: In the summer heat, opt for an early-evening tour. You can also take refuge in the lower deck, but the views aren't as cool.