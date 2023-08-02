Chicago things we were afraid to admit we hadn't tried — until now
Despite our collective 60 years covering the city, there are certain quintessential Chicago experiences we've, embarrassingly, never done.
- Over the next few months we're going to tackle them as newbies and see if they live up to the hype.
First up: Monica here, with a confession that I've never gone on an architecture boat tour.
The experience: The Chicago Architecture Center's boat tour featuring the fascinating stories behind 50 buildings along the river over 90 minutes for $53.85.
The backstory: I've sent many houseguests on the tour but never felt I had the time — or that it would be much different from that Geoffrey Baer show.
The verdict: I went on a shortened 30th anniversary tour last week and found the IRL experience breathtaking and illuminating — the river is a perfect stage for this history.
Biggest thrill: When the boat turned around at Wolf Point and I could see where the three points of the Chicago Y meet. Plus, the view from where the river meets the lake is stunning.
Yes, but: I would've learned more if fewer people had been chatting through the docent's remarks. Next time I'll take a non-anniversary tour.
Pro tips: In the summer heat, opt for an early-evening tour. You can also take refuge in the lower deck, but the views aren't as cool.
- Groupon offers deals on other boat tours for as low as $26.
