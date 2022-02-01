Last year saw the release of the breathtaking "Chicago Exposed," a book showcasing 80 years of Chicago Sun-Times photography as curated by Richard Cahan and Michael Williams.

Why it matters: The book captures the life and times of our city with stark, beautiful and moving images, including the funeral of Emmett Till, the 1968 Democratic National Convention, Maxwell Street, and the toll of the current pandemic.

But for me, it offers a peek into my family history. This aerial shot of Randolph Street on Dec. 26, 1961, captures a time when my grandfather Harry Eng's Hoe Sai Gai restaurant still dominated the middle of the block.