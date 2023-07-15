Expect to see more pops of pink around Chicago as Barbie powers the summer of nostalgia.

Why it matters: Reliving highlights from the past helps us find comfort and joy in the present, says Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute.

Driving the news: Illinois was among the top dozen states searching for "Barbie pink" over the past year, according to Google Trends data from early July.

The big picture: U.S. search interest in “Barbie pink” in the home and garden category more than quadrupled in June 2023 and is currently at a 10-year high, Google Trends tells Axios.

"Pink" and "Barbie pink" were among the top 10 trending paint colors in June.

Also, Pinterest saw global searches for "Barbiecore aesthetic room" jump 1,135% from May 2022 to May 2023.

Data: Pinterest; Chart: Axios Visuals

What they're saying: Chicago interior designer Sarah Montgomery says today's clients are more open to maximalism, a look incorporating bold colors and patterns.

"You need a mix of styles and eras to achieve this look," she says. "Nothing should seem too precious."

Yes, but: Don't expect a deluge of Barbie Dreamhouses to pop up across Chicago.

Montgomery predicts Barbiecore home designs won’t last long term but she does expect a short-term jump in bright pink home accessories.

Pro tip: Following vintage stores and local dealers on Instagram and perusing Facebook Marketplace are great ways to get familiar with what's out there, Montgomery says.

The latest: Gig marketplace TaskRabbit tells Axios that ahead of the Barbie movie release, clients are incorporating Barbie-inspired decor into their homes more than ever before.

We asked AI to show us what a Barbie Dreamhouse might look like in the city and in Wheaton. (It didn't disappoint.)

Chicago Barbie Dreamhouse. Image: Created with the generative AI tool Dream by Wombo

Wheaton Barbie Dreamhouse. Image: Created with the generative AI tool Dream by Wombo

The bottom line: Post-pandemic, there's a "pent-up desire to just have some fun," Pressman says. And incorporating Barbie's bold, signature shade at home — from countertops to wine glasses — is one way people are leaning into optimism.