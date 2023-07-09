Test Ride: We tested every e-scooter rental in Chicago

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Monica tried out four e-scooters for you. Photo courtesy of Colin McMahon

It's been about a year since Chicago launched a citywide e-scooter program with four companies, greatly expanding our options for a quick local trip.

Yes, but: It's still hard to figure out which scooter service is the best value or even all the rules.

Why it matters: Data suggest that e-scooters could cut hundreds of thousands of local car rides each year, reducing congestion and emissions, all while offering some roadway fun.

Reality check: Studies also show a rise in scooter-related emergency room visits when sharable scooter programs start in cities.

During Chicago's 2019 and 2020 pilots, hospitals saw 0.2 e-scooter-related injuries per 100,000 rides, some among pedestrians.

City officials say more recent local data are not yet available.

Be smart: Wear a dang helmet (even if you and I are the only ones), don't ride on sidewalks, and study the safety rules.

The only ones you can ride on the Lakefront Trail (or the Riverwalk or 606) are Divvy's e-scooters.

By the numbers: There are about 4,000 sharable e-scooters on Chicago streets, half of which are supposed to be located on the South and West Sides.

Their top speed is 15 mph.

What's happening: I recently took a spin on each of the four e-scooter rentals to give you their respective pros and cons for our Test Drive feature.

Superpedestrian scooter. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Service area: No limits throughout the city.

The experience: Sturdy scooter, easy to use after completing a lengthy quiz about safety.

The intrigue: It allowed me to ride on the sidewalk with power, which it's not supposed to do.

Cost: $1 to unlock and 39 cents a minute. My bill was $5.68 for 12 minutes.

Deals: Superpedestrian offers day, hourly and multi-ride passes that let you e-scooter for as low as 13 cents a minute.

Extras: It also offers low-income rates, adaptable vehicles for riders with disabilities and ways to book for people without smartphones or credit cards.

Lime scooter. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Service area: Throughout the city.

The experience: Very smooth handling and easy to unlock, and you don't have to download a new app if you already have Uber.

The intrigue: It also allowed me to ride on the sidewalk with power.

Cost: $1 to start and then 39 cents a minute. My bill was $4.07 for 7 minutes.

Deals: Three-day passes give you unlimited rides adding up to 60 minutes for $10.99 or up to 240 minutes for $36.99.

Spin scooter. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Service area: Throughout the city.

The experience: Decent handling; easy to unlock after you download the app and take a short safety quiz.

The intrigue: While Spin scooters operate with power on sidewalks, they send a message to your phone scolding you for doing so. Nice.

Cost: $1 to start and then 49 cents a minute. $4.90 for six minutes.

Deals: A 3-day, 60-minute pass for $11.99 and a 150-minute pass for $27.99.

Extras: Spin says it aims to transition to all renewable power, achieve 100% landfill diversion and reach a 24-month life cycle for each scooter by 2025.

New Divvy/Lyft scooter. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Service area: From Damen to Lake Michigan and from Armitage to Pershing Road.

The experience: Divvy/Lyft offers two models. I rode the new safer one with the blue tires. Your Divvy or Lyft app indicates which types are in your area.

Excellent handling and the only e-scooter I found in Chicago with turn signals, a cellphone holder and sensors that turn off power on sidewalks.

Yes, but: You have to start and finish at a Divvy docking station or pay an extra fee for locking it to a rack or pole.

The Lyft app prompts you to say where you're going, which can be annoying if you just want to zoom around.

Cost: $1 to unlock and 42 cents a minute.

Deals: Free unlocks and 27 cents a minute with a Divvy membership.

It's 10 cents a minute with an income-qualified Divvy for All membership.

✅ The winner: It's tough to narrow this list down, but for convenience, ride and deals, I'd have to go with Lime.