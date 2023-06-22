Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This month Divvy/Lyft is rolling out safer models in Chicago with flashing turn signals, brakes on both handles, a charging cell-phone holder and sensors that disable the scooter's power on sidewalks.

I recently tried one out on a quiet Wicker Park street (because I forgot my bike helmet and didn't want to take it into real traffic) for our Test Drive series.

Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

How it works: The new scooters are available only between Damen and the lake and from Armitage to Pershing Road.

You can use the Lyft app to locate scooters in the area, and if you want the new model, look for the picture showing one with a blue, not pink, back tire.

Once you've found one, scan the barcode and answer some safety questions. Then you can undock, place your phone in the holder (without its case) and hit the street.

Be smart: Like the older Lyft models, they must be docked to start and end a ride.

My review: I dug the ease and brightness of the turn signal and the responsive brakes on both sides.

I also liked the sturdiness and charging features of the phone holder.

Yes, but: My 10-minute, half-mile ride cost $5.67.

Dollar for distance, that's more than the cost of a Divvy bike or a Lyft ride, and the latter wouldn't have required me to find a docking station near my destination.

Of note: A Lyft/Divvy membership plan offers a 35% discount on scooter rides.

The bottom line: Cool, fun and safer, but still pretty pricey.