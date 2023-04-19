26 mins ago - Things to Do

Test Drive: Adler Planetarium's "The Dark Side of the Moon" show

Monica Eng
Photo of an astronaut in space

Photo: Courtesy of the Adler Planetarium

Adler Planetarium is projecting a space and musical tribute to Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side Of The Moon" on its full dome screen to mark the album's 50th anniversary.

The basics: This 43-minute show features 10 tracks from the bestselling album that accompany engulfing images of rainbow pyramids, space capsules, clock gears, moon buggy rides and stomach-dropping flights through asteroid fields, solar systems and moon caverns.

The vibe: Like going to your friend's dorm room to smoke a J, listen to some Floyd and stare at the lava lamp.

  • But multiply that by 1,000!

Full disclosure: I didn't get high before the show, but the trippy music and images made me feel like I had.

  • Women I talked to afterward confided that they had "toked up right before the show," and suspected that "most people probably did, too."
  • Given the number of families there, I doubt it, but I did smell some herbage on clothing as we filed out of the auditorium.

If you go: "Dark Side of the Moon" runs through next spring and plays at 3:15pm Friday-Monday, and at 9:10pm on Wednesday evenings during Adler at Night.

  • Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance on top of museum admission.
  • On Wednesdays, museum admission is free for Illinois residents, but you still have to pay for the show ticket.

Pro tip: The Planetarium closes right after the show, so get there early to see the exhibits and snag middle seats in the back rows.

  • I unwisely sat in the second row and had to crane my neck to see the full dome.
