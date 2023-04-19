Test Drive: Adler Planetarium's "The Dark Side of the Moon" show
Adler Planetarium is projecting a space and musical tribute to Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side Of The Moon" on its full dome screen to mark the album's 50th anniversary.
- So I decided to test drive it for you for our feature reviewing life experiences around the city.
The basics: This 43-minute show features 10 tracks from the bestselling album that accompany engulfing images of rainbow pyramids, space capsules, clock gears, moon buggy rides and stomach-dropping flights through asteroid fields, solar systems and moon caverns.
- Here's the trailer.
The vibe: Like going to your friend's dorm room to smoke a J, listen to some Floyd and stare at the lava lamp.
- But multiply that by 1,000!
Full disclosure: I didn't get high before the show, but the trippy music and images made me feel like I had.
- Women I talked to afterward confided that they had "toked up right before the show," and suspected that "most people probably did, too."
- Given the number of families there, I doubt it, but I did smell some herbage on clothing as we filed out of the auditorium.
If you go: "Dark Side of the Moon" runs through next spring and plays at 3:15pm Friday-Monday, and at 9:10pm on Wednesday evenings during Adler at Night.
- Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance on top of museum admission.
- On Wednesdays, museum admission is free for Illinois residents, but you still have to pay for the show ticket.
Pro tip: The Planetarium closes right after the show, so get there early to see the exhibits and snag middle seats in the back rows.
- I unwisely sat in the second row and had to crane my neck to see the full dome.
