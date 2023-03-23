Test Drive: Chicago's convenience store coffees

We taste tested two major convenience store coffees with startling results. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Late last year Circle K convenience stores landed in Chicago, a new competitor to our tried-and-true 7-Eleven.

You may know Circle K for its highway gas station stores, but the company recently opened smaller "urban format" shops in Dublin, Hong Kong, Montreal and now Chicago.

First look: Their 10 stores across downtown, the West Loop and Lakeview feel like newer, shinier 7-Elevens with maki rolls, hot dogs, sandwiches and pricey groceries. But their big claim to fame? Good coffee.

So Monica decided to test drive Circle K's java for our feature reviewing life experiences around Chicago — and to determine whether it trumps 7-Eleven.

Monica's take:

Circle K: The coffee is dispensed from a fancy touch-screen machine that lets you select your size, roast and bean. I chose a 5oz, medium Colombian coffee.

The brew came out hot, bold and tasty, and I used the creamer machine to inject it with cold half-and-half.

I paid $1.61, including tax, and enjoyed every last sip.

7-Eleven: I used a similar machine to order a 5oz Colombian dark-to-medium roast and topped it off with two half-and-half containers — no cream machine here.

It cost $2.19 and tasted weaker, older and colder.

The verdict: Circle K delivers a tastier, fresher and surprisingly cheaper coffee experience.