Chicago's slow drivers make streets safer than other big cities

Data: Streetlight Data. Note: Top 30 cities by population from 2020 U.S. Census. Chart: Axios Visuals

Chicago drivers tend to drive slower than the national average on major pedestrian roadways (meaning streets people often cross), making them safer for people on foot.

Driving the news: More than 60% of the city's major pedestrian roadways have average vehicle speeds under 25 mph, compared to the national average of 36%.

The finding is based on a report from StreetLight Data, which tracked mobility trends using anonymized cell phone data and other sources in 2022.

The group's objective was to understand how fast vehicles are actually going and the impact on pedestrian safety, creating what it calls a "Safe Speed Index."

The biggest danger zone? Fast-moving roads alongside busy retail and service areas with lots of foot traffic.

In urban areas, such arterial roadways make up about 15% of all roads but account for 67% of pedestrian deaths, per StreetLight Data.

By the numbers: Illinois saw 1.59 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents in 2022, according to a separate report from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA).

We do much better than New Mexico (4.40), Arizona (4.17), and Florida (3.70) but worse than Iowa (.56) and Wisconsin (.8).

The big picture: At least 7,508 pedestrians nationwide were struck and killed by vehicles in 2022 — the most in 41 years — per the GHSA report.

Pedestrian fatalities have skyrocketed 77% since 2010, compared to 25% for all other traffic-related deaths, the report also found.

Zoom in: Our reduced speeds could be attributed to Chicago's strict laws against speeding near schools and parks that went into effect in 2021 and withstood a challenge last year.

Get smart: Pedestrians are twice as likely to be killed in a collision when a car is traveling at 30 mph compared to 20 mph, and over five times more likely when the car is driving 40 mph, according to data from the AAA Foundation.

Time of day matters too; most pedestrian deaths occur at night.

What they're saying: "The saddest part is that these crashes are preventable," GHSA CEO Jonathan Adkins said in a statement. "We know what works: better-designed infrastructure, lower speeds, addressing risky driving behaviors that pose a danger to people walking."

What's next: The Biden administration is proposing a new rule that would set higher performance standards for automatic emergency braking and pedestrian-detection technology, potentially reducing pedestrian deaths.