Note: "Near a camera" is the area within 1,000 feet of a speed camera; Data: City of Chicago, Axios research; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

City Council is scheduled to vote on repealing the controversial 6 mph speed ticket threshold tomorrow.

Why it matters: A defeat of this Mayor Lori Lightfoot-backed policy could signal a significant shift at City Hall, where mayoral power has held sway for decades, although less so recently.

Flashback: Launched in March 2021, the policy lowered the ticketing threshold from 10 mph to 6 mph over the limit. The city then saw a huge spike in speed ticketing that brought in an estimated $105.9 million in the first year, according to WBEZ.

Between the lines: The policy has become a political lightning rod. Critics call it a cash cow that hurts people of color, while supporters frame it as a win for public safety and funding.

Reality check: Axios' Erin Davis crunched the data and found a mixed bag.

By the numbers: We compared data from March 1, 2018–June 20, 2019, to data from March 1, 2021–June 20, 2022, and left out 2020 due to COVID-driven traffic changes.

All crashes in Chicago were down 8.2% in the after period, and even more so (12.7%) near speed cameras. Nonfatal injuries were also lower near speed cameras.

Fatal crashes, however, rose by 114% in areas around speed cameras, and by just 44% in areas not around speed cameras.

Immediately after the new enforcement limit, speed camera tickets jumped by 12 times.

Details: A UIC study of local red light and speed tickets from 2015–2017 showed that low-income communities of color disproportionately bear the economic burden of ticket fines.

But the study also showed a 15% drop in crashes resulting in serious injury and death in the period after both red light and speed cameras were installed.

The intrigue: Our 2019–2021 analysis of data across the nation's four largest cities showed that Chicago recorded the highest number of fatal crashes, specifically in the months following the new 6 mph enforcement.

Yes, but: "That doesn’t mean that speed cameras, or the 6 mph rule, have been ineffective," Chicago transportation writer and bike advocate John Greenfield tells Axios.

He cites reduced injury rates along with local anomalies, like record numbers of Chicago carjackings in 2021, that he believes contribute to a volatile traffic landscape "that may have been significantly worse if the ticketing threshold hadn't been lowered."

💭 Monica's thought bubble: As someone who has gotten two of these tickets, I know how easy it is to unconsciously drive into one of these zones while going 37 mph. And how annoying it is to get the damn ticket.

But as a biker and safety lover, I also get why it's important to make drivers more conscious of their surroundings. I know it's changed my driving habits in the last year.

What's next: Ald. Anthony Beale, who is sponsoring the repeal effort, confirmed to Axios his intention to call the vote Wednesday, but stopped short of saying he has enough votes to overturn it.