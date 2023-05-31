Share on email (opens in new window)

Cars must be able to stop themselves when they detect an imminent crash, even at high speeds and at night, per a newly proposed rule from U.S. safety regulators.

Why it matters: The proposed standard, which goes far beyond today's crash-avoidance technology, aims to reduce the carnage on U.S. roadways.

An estimated 42,795 people died in traffic accidents in 2022, while 4.5 million are injured annually.

If enacted, the rule could save at least 360 lives and reduce injuries by at least 24,000 annually, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Driving the news: Acting NHTSA chief Ann Carlson outlined the proposal at a Wednesday press conference, one day after President Biden withdrew her controversial nomination to permanently lead the safety agency.

If enacted, the new rule would set higher performance standards for automatic emergency braking and pedestrian-detection technology.

Where it stands: Approximately 90% of new vehicles are equipped with some type of automatic emergency braking system, Carlson said.

Sixty-five percent of new vehicles satisfy the test procedures for such technologies under the government's Five-Star Safety Ratings program.

"The technology is mature enough now for us to propose mandating its inclusion in all new vehicles — and requiring these systems to be much more effective at much higher speeds," she said.

What's new: Under the proposal, U.S. safety standards would require what Carlson called "full collision avoidance."

That means a vehicle must be able to stop without touching the car in front of it at speeds of up to 50 miles per hour.

If a driver brakes, but not hard enough, the system must be able to avoid a crash at speeds up to 62 miles per hour.

"This could change a high-speed crash from a deadly one to a lower-speed crash with minor injuries or just property damage," Carlson said.

Cars would also be required to stop and avoid pedestrians at speeds of up to 37 miles per hour — including at night, when 70% of pedestrian fatalities occur.

What's next: The public has 60 days to comment on the proposal.

Flashback: Twenty auto manufacturers volunteered in 2016 to equip their vehicles with an emergency braking system by Sept. 1, 2022, arguing that doing so was faster than waiting for a federal law.

But some automakers have been slower to act than others.

Plus, studies have shown the technology is not effective at high speeds or at night.

Congress instructed regulators to enact tougher vehicle safety standards when it passed the infrastructure law in November 2021.

The bottom line: Like seat belts, air bags and antilock brakes, an emergency braking technology mandate could save lives.