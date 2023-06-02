Summer festivals to check out in Chicago's suburbs

Last week we gave you the top street festivals in Chicago, plus a guide to easy Midwest weekend getaways.

With the Kennedy construction project and other road closures, a weekend getaway might just be a trip to the suburbs. Our suburban neighbors have plenty of great festival options too, starting this week.

Here are five festivals you should attend:

Details: It bills itself as the longest ongoing hometown festival in Illinois. The Far Northwest suburb of Harvard paints the streets white to honor their bovine beverage and the entire town comes out for marching bands, parades, dairy events and yes, a cattle show.

Best part: Harmilda the Cow.

When: This weekend through Sunday.

Details: This Wheaton mainstay has the best festival name, hands down. The weekend festivities include a 5k race, a petting zoo, a carnival and live music, including myriad cover bands.

Best part: 2-for-1 mini-golf at Clocktower Mini Golf.

When: This weekend through Sunday.

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram is headlining at Blues on the Fox. Photo by Jim Fraher

Details: What's better than blues music in Chicago? How about blues music along the Fox River in Aurora? The festival brings in acts from all over the world to electrify the western suburbs at RiverEdge Park. And stick around and enjoy downtown Aurora.

Best part: Uhhh, the blues.

When: June 16-17.

Photo courtesy of the Geneva chamber of commerce

Details: Move over Andersonville Midsommarfest, Geneva's Swedish Days has been celebrating the area's Nordic heritage for over 70 years. The festival attracts over 200,000 people for the long weekend, and it features a grand parade.

Best part: The Swedish Midsummer Procession & Swedish American Children’s Choir.

When: June 21-25.

Details: Located in downtown Long Grove, Strawberry Festival follows up on the wildly popular Chocolate Festival that takes place in May. This festival is relatively simple: Come on out and enjoy strawberries while taking in the quaint little North suburban town.

Best part: The bananas?

When: June 23-25.